Illinois State Police on Thursday identified the man killed in a Wednesday evening crash as Jarrett S. Zumbahlen, 24, of Newton.
Zumbahlen was northbound in a 2009 Buick sedan on North 775th Street at County Road 1200 North at about 7 p.m., police said. For unknown reasons, Zumbahlen’s vehicle left the road to the right and struck a large tree, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County coroner.
The road was closed for about two hours. Police said their investigation continues.
