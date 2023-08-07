NEWTON – Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8, on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Paul S. Schoonover of Newton on five counts of First Degree Murder, Class M felonies, and two counts Aggravated Battery, Class 3 felonies.
On June 8, 2023 at approximately 6 a.m., the Newton Police Department requested state police assistance to conduct a homicide investigation.
A male victim, later identified as 59-year-old Terry L. Eastep of Newton, was located with life-threatening injuries inside a residence in the 100 block of Marion Street in Newton.
On June 11, 2023, Eastep died as a result of his injuries.
On Aug. 7, 2023, after a thorough investigation, the Jasper County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Schoonover with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery. Schoonover is currently in custody at the Jasper County Jail awaiting bond hearing.
ISP DCI Zone 8 was assisted by the Newton Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP Crime Scene Services.
