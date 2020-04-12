Effingham Police Department arrested a Newton man on multiple burglary charges and more Friday.
Police arrested Jacob D. Beck, 25, following a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle in progress in the 700 block of Richland Avenue. The suspect, later identified as Beck, fled the scene while the incident was being reported.
Officers secured a perimeter upon arriving at the scene while Officer Jake Lustig and K-9 Kona tracked Beck, who Lustig and Kona located at the 400 block of South Linden Street. Beck was then taken into custody.
Officers found that Beck possessed property believed to have been stolen in other burglaries.
Beck is currently in custody at the Effingham County Jail and is charged with burglary, five counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, two counts of criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.
The Effingham Police Department was assisted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.
