DIETERICH — Outgoing Dieterich village trustees passed the baton on Monday to new board members, who made appointments and amended the village’s zoning regulations.
All members were present Monday, except Dieterich Village Trustee Bill Lane.
Prior to the new board’s first official meeting Monday, outgoing trustees Sean Pankou, Derick Stumeier and Chad White were recognized by both their fellow members and incoming trustees for their service to the village.
“I just want to say I appreciate all three of you guys’ dedication, hard work,” Dieterich Village President Brad Hardiek said. “You guys all brought your unique skill sets, and you’ll be missed.”
After recognizing outgoing trustees, Dieterich Village Clerk and Economic Development Coordinator Brittny Gipson swore in new trustees Frederick Bray, Matt Flowers, Jeff White and one reelected trustee, Carrie Galbraith.
Following the swearing in of new trustees, the board approved an ordinance making annual appointments for village employees.
“This is rehiring our permanent employees,” Hardiek said.
Additionally, the board appointed outgoing trustee Chad White and Dieterich Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson to the Dieterich Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission.
The board also amended the village’s zoning regulations to allow residential units above businesses in Dieterich’s B-1 General Commercial District.
“It’s just like what Effingham is doing downtown,” Galbraith said. “They have the apartments above the businesses and that sort of thing.”
“We didn’t have anybody oppose it,” Gipson said.
Meanwhile, Gipson said the village is still seeking additional quotes for the instillation of concrete runners in the town’s cemetery before the village can move forward with its plans.
“The problem is, the longer we wait, the more headstones and burials happen, and so the more expensive it gets because you have to take those headstones off,” Gipson said.
In other matters, the board heard updates regarding a number of projects from Dietrich Village Engineer Lee Beckman.
Beckman said concrete for the floor of the Wright Family Center has been poured and construction of the building itself will also begin soon.
“Steel erectors will be there Monday, May 8, if the weather cooperates,” Gipson said.
Beckman also provided an update on the village’s East Section Street storm sewer project, which is expected to impact some homeowners in the area.
Any village homeowners who will be affected by the storm sewer project are invited to attend an informational meeting Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. in which they can learn more about how and when the project might cause residents to temporarily lose access to their driveways or create any other inconveniences for residents.
“It’s not an official meeting. It’s more of a homeowner Q and A,” Gipson said. “There’s just a lot of logistics.”
Board members also discussed Wright’s Furniture & Flooring’s plans for a new warehouse during the meeting.
Gipson explained that the village has covenants for industrial parks that only allows a parking entrance to be no greater than 30 feet in size.
“They have a giant loading dock, like six or seven trucks wide, and it has a really big curb cut off the street in the industrial park because they have four lots,” she said. “It works, but it’s in violation of the covenants.”
Gipson said although they have already received a portion of the signatures required for Wright’s Furniture & Flooring to have permission to follow through with their plans for the new warehouse, they will need 70% of the signatures of all lot owners there before moving forward. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new warehouse is scheduled for Thursday, May 11.
“They’re working with the Effingham County Chamber and our DBA on that,” she said in reference to the Dieterich Business Association.
Also during the meeting, the board continued to discuss the village’s need to rent a street sweeper to remove rocks from some of the streets in town.
“Just so everybody knows, we’ve got a lot of rock on our streets,” Hardiek said, updating new trustees on the matter. “And we’re trying to figure out where we can get a street sweeper to pick it all up before we oil and chip this year.”
“It does no good to oil and chip over loose rock,” Gipson said.
The board found more options for the rental of a street sweeper but all were more expensive than the previous quote the village received.
No action was taken on the matter.
