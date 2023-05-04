The newly elected Effingham City Council held its first official meeting Tuesday after being sworn in by Effingham City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch.
There were a lot of familiar faces on the council Tuesday as all members who ran in the 2023 Consolidated Election won their bids for reelection.
Among these reelected members members are Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach and Commissioners Libby Moeller, Larry Micenheimer, Hank Stephens and Mervin Gillenwater.
During the meeting that followed, the council accepted several proposals for infrastructure projects throughout the city, most of which aim to repair and improve Effingham’s streets.
Effingham City Engineer Luke Thoele discussed these projects before the board.
Thoele first explained a proposal to the board for the city’s 2023 Concrete Gutter Replacement Program which he said will cost a total of $112,378.
“This approves a contract with A & R Mechanical to replace some gutters throughout the city,” Thoele said. “The project is funded with Triangle Business District and general funds.”
Thoele told the council that the cost of the program went slightly over the city’s budget, but he explained that the cost of the city’s sidewalk replacement project is under budget, balancing out the difference.
The council unanimously approved the proposal.
Meanwhile, the council approved a proposal for the extension of a 500 foot section of Ford Avenue.
“This approves a contract with Feutz Contractors to build the extension for Ford Avenue,” Thoele said.
The project costs a total of about $1.02 million, which will be paid for with Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grants and the city’s motor fuel tax funds.
Additionally, the council approved a proposal for the city’s 2023 Sidewalk Replacement Project from Esker and Walker.
The project will cost a total of $108,777.93 and will be paid for with the city’s general funds, Triangle Business District Funds and Central TIF funds.
After the board voted to accept the proposal, Effingham City Commissioner Hank Stephens asked Thoele how the city identifies sidewalks that need to be replaced.
“In the last week, 3 other people have told me they’ve almost tripped,” Stephens said. “1 did trip. Two others almost tripped.”
“How do we identify and do we encourage the public to notify us when they have issues like that?”
“They can contact myself, or really anybody in the city, and they can get it to us and get that taken care of either through our contracts or through our operations people,” Thoele replied.
Thoele explained that the city will have to ensure ADA compliance, especially in areas where its various infrastructure projects are taking place, before it begins to focus on sidewalks that have become trip hazards for residents.
“With our resurfacing, for instance, we legally have to replace ADA curb ramps,” he said.
Also during the meeting, the council voted to accept a bid from Effingham Asphalt for phase 1 of the city’s 2023 Resurfacing Project.
The project will be paid for with the city’s general funds through the city’s Capital Projects account.
“The work, again, for this year is the resurfacing of Oakwood and Pembroke, between North Avenue and Temple Avenue; Katrina Drive; Holly Drive, between Maple and Martin, and then portions of Park, Cedar and Pine, which is north of Elm Street and west of Fourth Street,” Thoele said.
The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.
In other matters, the board
• Appointed Charlene Topel, Dennis Presley, and Hank Stephens to the Effingham Public Library Board of Directors to serve a three-year term expiring April 30, 2026.
• Appointed Dave Mahon to the Board of Fire and Police Commission to serve a three-year term expiring May 1, 2026.
• Appointed Jeremy Heuerman, Todd Hull, and Greg Sapp to the Human Relations Commission to serve a three-year term expiring May 1, 2026.
• Appointed Clint Spruell, Mark Thies, Cindy Vogel, and Kevin Gouchenouer to the Plan Commission to serve a three-year term expiring May 1, 2026.
• Appointed John Richards to the Police Pension Board of Trustees to serve a two-year term expiring May 1, 2025.
• Appointed Steve Miller to the Fire Pension Board of Trustees to serve a three-year term expiring April 30, 2026.
• Appointed Jeff Althoff, Wanda Pitcher, Lori Worman, and Nicole Morrison as members of the Tourism Advisory Board to serve three-year terms expiring May 1, 2026.
• Appointed Ken Wohltman to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a five-year term expiring May 1, 2028.
• Approved resolutions authorizing the renewal of the city’s contracts with Lamar Companies for billboards in Champaign, Mount Vernon, and Putnam County, all for the 2023 calendar year.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the Effingham Fire Department to enter into a contract for the purchase of Lexipol Services for policy and procedure maintenance in the amount of $27,512 through Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing.
• Approved a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for the city to participate in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.
• Approved a request from J & J Ventures to participate in Pick It Up Effingham!, the city’s litter abatement program.
• Approved a bid tabulation for the sale of a fire engine.
• Discussed a resolution authorizing the renewal of group medical, health insurance plans.
• Discussed a resolution authorizing a monetary contribution to the Effingham City-County Committee on Aging in the amount of $25,000.
• Approved a certificate of project completion and release of bonding for the city’s 2022 concrete pavement patching program.
• Approved a second change order from A & R Mechanical Services in the amount of $2,613.76 for the 2022 Concrete Pavement Patching Program.
