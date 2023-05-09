ALTAMONT — As the new Altamont City Council held its first meeting Monday, several appointments were made and commissioners were each assigned to their respective city departments.
As the meeting began, newly elected Altamont Mayor Dan Milleville and Altamont City Commissioners Jason Rippetoe, Michael Walker and Terry White, the only newcomer, were sworn in by Altamont City Clerk Sarah Stephen.
Altamont City Commissioner Tayler Polk, who won his bid for reelection in April, was absent, so he won’t be sworn in until the council’s next meeting.
After all members were sworn in, the council took a moment to honor outgoing Altamont City Commissioner Todd Slingerland for his time on the council and years of service to the city.
“Todd’s been a commissioner for the city for eight years,” Stephen said. “He’s done a good job.”
The council gave Slingerland a clock with a plaque commemorating his time with the council and Stephen recognized some of the work Slingerland did as commissioner, including harvesting timber from the local water reservoir, bringing in revenue and improving the city’s water and sewer mains.
“He accomplished a lot,” Stephen said.
Also during the meeting Monday, for the first time as the city’s mayor, Milleville delivered an opening statement before the new council.
“As mayor, I will always be looking to my council to be problem solvers rather than always pointing out problems with no solutions,” Milleville said. “As a team, we must cooperate, communicate, be transparent, be respectful and be honest, and have strong moral principles.”
Also during his opening statement, Milleville asked fellow members to open a small folding mirror he gave to each of them.
“The only thing holding you back is you,” Milleville said. “And if you’re not where you want to be, look in the mirror.
“We tend to notice others’ flaws more easily than we do our own. So will you continue to approach your role in such a way that will likely recreate the past, or will you make a change and create the future that you desire?”
Following his statement, Milleville assigned each commissioner to their respective departments.
Department assignments are as follows: Commissioner of Accounts and Finance, Michael Walker; Commissioner of Health and Safety, Jason Rippetoe; Commissioner of Public Property, Terry White; and Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements, Tayler Polk.
Also during the meeting, the council approved a request from the Altamont Veterans of Foreign Wars for a special event liquor license for an Altamont Fire Department barbecue fundraiser.
“Being a one-time event, especially for the fire department, I don’t really see an issue with it,” Rippetoe said.
The license will allow the Altamont VFW to serve alcohol during the event from Saturday, June 3, at 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. the following morning.
In other matters, the council approved a $31,500 payment to CliftonLarsonAllen for audit services for this year.
Before the council concluded the meeting, Stephen told members about an available grant the city could apply for with the South Central Illinois Regional Planning & Development Commission.
“It will provide the purchase, demolition or rehabilitation of any abandoned or residential properties,” Stephen said.
Stephen explained that the council would need to act quickly if they want to apply for the grant before the deadline June 7.
The council agreed to begin pursuing the grant.
