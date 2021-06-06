EFFINGHAM — It’s always hard to start a small business. But the challenges of starting something new are amplified when it is started in February 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic caused lockdowns and business restrictions throughout the country.
That was the situation Barbara Schuette found herself in when she decided to pursue her passion and teach yoga in Effingham. She started Lotus Room Yoga. After a year of both setbacks and growth, she opened up a new location in downtown Effingham on Monday.
Schuette said the early days of her studio were “scary and uncertain.” But her goal was to help people.
Schuette’s studio has seven instructors and offers a variety of classes, including restorative yoga, body weight training, introductory classes and private sessions. Their most popular offering is “hot yoga,” where participants practice poses and breathing exercises in 100-degree heat. Schuette is surprised with the class’ popularity among her students.
“They are obsessed with hot yoga!” Schuette said.
In the first year of running her studio, the pandemic forced Schuette to shut down multiple times. She did what many businesses did in 2020 and experimented with building a community in other ways.
“It was fight or flight, so I started to fight,” she said. “I posted videos and posted videos and posted videos.”
Those videos went up on the studio’s Facebook page, where she slowly built up a community online that she could leverage offline. This came in handy when COVID-19 cases increased last winter.
“During our second shutdown in December and January, I had challenges and people did live Zoom yoga classes,” she said.
She added that some of her students still do virtual classes when they can’t come in person.
Though Schuette is clever and not afraid of talking business strategy, her face lights up when she discusses yoga.
Schuette worked as an MRI technologist for more than 30 years, but has had a growing love of yoga after a friend introduced her to it years ago.
“I never dreamed of owning my own studio,” she said. “I loved my job, but I didn’t have a passion for MRI. This doesn’t even feel like work.”
Schuette has company when it comes to new business owners.
New business applications spiked to historic levels during the pandemic. There were more business applications in the United States in 2020 than at any point in the last 15 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. During July 2020, there were 551,000 new businesses compared to 282,000 the year before.
Schuette’s approach has attracted students from around town. Rebecca McIntire discovered Lotus Room Yoga — and yoga in general — just four months ago when her massage therapist recommended it as a way to stay flexible and help with hip pain.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, right whatever,” she said.
Despite the hesitation, McIntire attended a class to see what it was like.
“It was really hard,” said McIntire with a laugh. “I was thinking ‘I’m out of shape, but I’m in great shape!”
McIntire is an avid athlete, currently training for her seventh Ironman Triathlon, an endurance race consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycling race and then a marathon-length foot race.
Despite this, she hadn’t trained for flexibility and was worried as she continued doing yoga that she wasn’t up to par.
“I was very conscientious of being not so limber,” she said.
Now that she’s had practice and an encouraging community, she has turned into an advocate for more people trying yoga.
“I suggest anyone, any age, needs to get into it,” she said.
Academic research into yoga suggests there are some health benefits. Clinical psychiatrist Sudha Prathikanti of the University of California San Francisco found that yoga can help alleviate symptoms of depression. University of Maryland School of Medicine Professor Lisa Susan Wieland reviewed a database of studies on yoga and found that it can alleviate lower back pain at similar rates to other methods of exercise.
Lotus Room Yoga maintains a Facebook group with updates about the studio and offers a schedule at momoyoga.com/lotus-room-yoga. Lotus Room is now the second storefront yoga studio in Effingham, the other being Mika Yoga Studio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.