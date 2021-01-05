An Effingham couple welcomed a new member to their family early Saturday morning — the first baby born at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in 2021.

Haevyn Dale Gillman was born at 4:06 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Haevyn is the son of Amanda and Daniel Gillman of Effingham.

“We are proud parents!” Daniel Gillman said.

Amanda Gillman's due date was Jan. 7 but those plans changed when the couple realized their son would be coming closer to the start of the new year.

“I said it would be nice to have a New Year's baby and the next thing you know we had a New Year's baby,” Daniel Gillman said.

“It feels pretty good. It was definitely a surprise,” Gillman said.

Haevyn joins his two bothers, Kaedyn and Paetyn, and sister Taelyn.

“My wife made all of the first names end in 'yn.' Haevyn's middle name is my dad's name (Dale Gillman), who passed away last February,” Gillman said.

Amanda Gillman is an Altamont native and assistant manager at Moto Mart of Effingham. Daniel Gillman drives a semi for Boyd and Sons Inc. of Washington, Indiana. The Gillmans have lived in Effingham for 14 years.

Haevyn's grandparents are Amanda's parents, Donald and JoAnn Herboth of Altamont, and Daniel's parents, Judy Wines of Newton and the late Dale Gillman.

St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital also released a list of the most popular names given to babies born at the hospital in 2020:

Boys

First: Lincoln

Tied for second: Elijah, Lane, Leo, Waylon and Wyatt

Girls

First: Harper

Tied for second: Avery and Ivy

Tied for third: Ava, Everly, Hadley, Hazel, Isabella, Lily, Quinn and Scarlett.

For more information about the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit stanthonyshospital.org/baby.

