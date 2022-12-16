As a chilly breeze made its way through the medical park area in Effingham Friday, city officials opened a new portion of Heritage Avenue.
The new portion is expected to both reduce traffic and provide another route for emergency vehicles trying to reach the city’s hospitals and other medical facilities.
The new street section connects Henrietta Avenue and Medical Park Drive.
The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony before removing construction barriers and opening the road to the public.
Effingham’s director of public works, Jeremy Heuerman, kicked off the ceremony by addressing the small crowd of residents and community leaders who attended the ribbon cutting.
Heuerman said the project has taken several years and thanked one of his predecessors, Dale Fitzpatrick, for initially petitioning for the funding.
“Over the last 10 years, the medical park area, it’s grown significantly as you can see when you were pulling in, and it’s been a major asset to the citizens of Effingham and throughout the surrounding counties,” Heuerman said.
Heuerman listed off a number of the businesses that will benefit from the new portion of roadway. These include DaVita Effingham Dialysis, the Southern Illinois Hand Center, the Illinois Spine and Pain Center, and the HSHS St. Anthony Medical Center.
Heuerman explained that the new portion of Heritage Avenue will not only benefit these businesses but also the people of Effingham as well.
“So, by adding the second access to Medical Park Drive, this not only give our residents and the customers more convenient access to the surrounding businesses, but it also provides critical access for emergency response services if they’re needed,” Heuerman said.
Heuerman said Heritage Avenue now connects to Keller Drive as well as the nearby interstate exits which he claimed will greatly reduce traffic in the area.
“This is going to greatly relive the strain from the traffic off of Temple Avenue which was the only entrance into the medical park,” he said.
Additionally, Heuerman said the new roadway has allowed for new opportunities for future residential development.
“It really takes an army to get something like this built, especially of this size,” he said.
Heuerman also thanked city officials for all their support.
“The mayor and city council has always supported growth in our community wholeheartedly,” he said.
Effingham City Engineer Luke Theole also spoke prior to the ribbon cutting.
“I’m glad to represent this project on behalf of the city today,” Theole said.
Theole went over the work that went into the project which included pouring and paving 650 feet of concrete pavement.
Additionally, Theole said the new section of the road will also include a sidewalk.
“When the weather cooperates, there will also be sidewalk on both sides and an entrance added to the Effingham OBGYN,” he said.
Theole said the total cost of the project is $563,000.
Theole concluded his speech by thanking the city, Milano & Grunloh Engineers, Kieffer Brothers Construction Company, inc., and everyone else who helped make the project a reality.
“I said before that Effingham has really good infrastructure and this project is an illustration of why our city leaders committed the money for the infrastructure, the adjacent property owners were cooperative with the project, local engineers put together a good design, and the construction was done by people who take pride in their work. So, thank you to everybody involved,” Theole said.
After Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach cut the ribbon, construction barriers were removed and the street was officially opened.
