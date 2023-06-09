Effingham County is participating in a new pilot program aimed at improving the mental health and treating the substance abuse disorders of individuals within the criminal justice system.
Effingham County Mental Health Liaison Rachel Tucker appeared before the Effingham County Mental Health Board Wednesday to give a presentation on the program, which is a part of the Illinois Supreme Court’s efforts to keep people from returning to jail and prison.
“The goal of the Illinois Supreme Court and our mental health task force and our Administrative Office of Illinois Courts is to really get in there, look into the criminal justice system and see how we can help those individuals with mental health issues and substance abuse issues,” Tucker said. “We were one of five circuits that were chosen to actually be part of this pilot program.”
Tucker isn’t a probation officer, but she has been working closely with the Effingham County Probation Department as she coordinates the program from the Effingham County Office Building.
As the county’s mental health liaison, Tucker has been working within the local criminal justice system to help find and give adults suffering from mental health issues or substance abuse disorders the treatment and resources they need.
“The goals of the pilot program are to decrease the risk of judicial system involvement and increase engagement with treatment and community services,” Tucker said.
The program relies on individuals within the county’s court system to help identify those who might need to be referred to her for assistance. Tucker said that she accepts self-referrals as well.
“The jail’s been fantastic in helping me identify individuals to get in there and meet with,” she said. “I will accept referrals from anyone.”
Tucker screens individuals to identify any mental health or substance abuse issues as they enter the county jail and often screens them 24 hours after their arrival, especially if someone is intoxicated during their initial screening which would make the results far less accurate.
She said she also keeps in touch with participants to track their progress, but she made it clear that this doesn’t mean she’s not holding them accountable.
“I am not there to be there friend,” she said. “I don’t provide direct services to anybody. I do just try and lead them to read sources.”
Tucker has already received 32 referrals and conducted 22 screenings since Jan. 3, when the program began. She uses these screenings to help her identify what type of treatment best suits particular individuals before discussing their options with them.
She also said that the program could significantly reduce costs associated with the criminal just system such as the cost of incarceration and other institutional costs.
“Just to give you an idea, it costs roughly $68 a day to house one person in our county jail, so if we’re able to get in there and reduce recidivism, that’s going to save our taxpayers a lot of money in the end,” she said.
Tucker shared some of the ways she has been able to help some of those that have been referred to her through the program which include helping them complete Department of Human Services applications and helping them get transportation vouchers.
Additionally, she said her department was awarded an $18,000 grant that has been used to purchase five rentable bikes and almost $10,000 in gas cards which are being used to help people in the program get to where they need to be, whether it be for work or treatment.
Furthermore, the program doesn’t reject anyone if they are unable to cover the cost of their treatment.
“They will never, ever, be denied,” Tucker said.
Of those Tucker has screened so far, 17 of them were identified as having some type of mental health disorder.
Tucker stressed the need to address the mental health crisis occurring within prisons and jails throughout the country.
“Those populations tend to be over-represented within our prison system,” she said. “We need to get them help. We need to get them access to keep them from going back.”
As the program continues, Tucker said the probation department will be expanded to include in-house therapists to whom individuals within the program can be referred.
Although the pilot program hasn’t been in place for long, Tucker is optimistic that it will significantly benefit the area.
“I do think this is a need in our community,” she said. "I think it’s something we can really see some great results from.”
