CLAY COUNTY - A quilting club in Clay County has attracted 80 participants in the organization's first year.
The Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild President Beth Cooper said the organization started from a group of quilters who were traveling once a month to Olney for guild meetings.
“We like their guild and in fact some of us are still members there,” Cooper said. “But we felt like there was a group interested in forming a guild in Flora who didn't want to drive back and forth to Olney.”
Cooper said in addition to not having a quilting guild in Clay County, they realized there wasn't a guild in Wayne County.
“Ten of us started getting together in June and July of last year and started having planning meetings," Cooper said ”“We thought we could get a couple members from Wayne County to drive up to join us,”
Cooper said the first official meeting of the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild was in August of last year.
“We expected to get only 25 members,” Cooper said. “And we were at 40 or more for our first meeting.”
“By the second meeting, we were up to 60,” Cooper added. “And now we're up to 80 and growing.”
“In August, we'll be celebrating out first birthday,” Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild member Faye Pottorff said.
The guild holds meetings once a month and a new quilting lesson is presented each meeting.
Cooper said she was amazed at the interest in quilting in Clay and Wayne county areas.
“The really unique thing is quilting is starting to hit the younger generation,” Cooper said.
“We are reaching people of all ages,” Cooper said.
“This is not your grandma's quilt guild,” Pottorff added.
“Our oldest member is 80 and our youngest member is 10,” Cooper said.
There are three junior members of the guild 10-year-old Carissa Cooper, 12-year-old Lillian Simpson and 14-year-old Maleah Cooper,
Cooper said working on community service projects is one of the main objectives of the Sew Nifty guild.
“The very first community service project we did was to make little pillows for seat belts for cancer patients who have a port,” Cooper said. “It protects the seat belt from rubbing on the port while they are in the car.”
“They are called port-a-cath pillows,” Guild member Janet Franklin said.
The guild makes port-a-cath pillows for patients in both Clay and Effingham counties which includes several of Dr. Philip Dy's cancer patients and cancer centers in Effingham.
“We make them and donate them to his office,” Cooper said.
Cooper said a second community service project by the guild was making quilts for foster children. She said there are approximately 70 foster children in Clay and surrounding counties.
“Our goal is to make a quilt for each child in the foster care system,” Cooper said. “They have their name on the back of the quilt and can take it with them if they move to another home.”
“This is an ongoing project,” Pottorff said. “Next year there will be more kids in the program and we'll need to make more quilts.”
Cooper said a future community service project planned is making fidget quilts for Alzheimer and dementia patients.
Cooper said another goal of the guild is to educate others about quilt making.
The group meets at the First Christian Church of Flora the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Cooper said a typical meeting includes a short 30-minute program, break time, fellowship and refreshments, business meeting and a game with a door prize. At the end of the meeting, the guild has a show and tell, where members can bring what they have made and show it off.
“In between regular meetings, we have a workshop day,” Cooper said. “They are usually on a Saturday and it's a class taught by a teacher on how do a project. ”
Cooper said the project might be a table runner, quilt, purse or a new quilting skill and usually lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m.
“Each month we offer something different,” Cooper said.
In August, the group is teaching Summer Pinwheel quilting skills on Saturday, Aug. 17, and on Saturday, Sept. 21, the guild will have a class on Collage quilting based on patterns by Laura Heine.
Once a year the guild plans to bring a big-name quilter.
Candyce Grisham is the guild's featured quilter on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, for a trunk show with an admission price of $5. On the next day, Saturday, Feb. 22, Grisham is teaching a workshop on her technique of quilting modern dresden.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild is welcome to visit one of their meetings. Potential members can visit two regular meetings before becoming a member of the organization. Cooper said guild members come from Clay, Richland, Marion, Jasper and Effingham counties.
"Everyone is welcome. You don't have to be an experienced quilter to come to our meetings," Cooper said. "Our classes are for beginners through advanced."
The Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild has an active Facebook page.
Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.
