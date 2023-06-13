EFFINGHAM — The sun shined through the window overlooking the Healing Garden at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham on Tuesday as the hospital’s chaplain, the Rev. Adam Prichard, blessed the second mosaic panel, “Canticle of the Sun,” recently completed by Dr. Ruben Boyajian.
“We pray that as those who work and serve this hospital, and in this hospital, we can share your healing presence and gifts with those who come to us in need. We pray that all who look at this image will grow in love for what we have been given in creation,” Prichard said. “We give thanks for the talent and dedication that artists such as Dr. Boyajian have that they may guide us closer to true beauty.”
Boyajian noted like St. Francis of Assisi, who was losing his vision when he wrote “Canticle of the Sun,” many patients are at their lowest, both physically and emotionally, when they find themselves in a hospital. He hopes the mosaic serves as a source of inspiration and comfort to those who are suffering.
“I just cannot get over the fact that he wrote this at one of his worst times in life,” he said at the unveiling.
Boyajian said it is important for the hospital’s staff to be constantly reminded of their mission, because it’s what sets them apart from other hospitals that are more profit-driven.
“Other corporate systems, and we have some nearby, they don’t have this incredible heritage that we do,” he said.
He said the life of St. Francis of Assisi, as well as the mission of the hospital, can be seen in the mosaic.
“He dedicated his life to help a lot of patients with leprosy that were totally rejected by the community and ostracized,” Boyajian said. “It’s a humble example what he’s done.”
As the general surgeon and the medical director of HSHS St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness and Cancer Care Services, Boyajian found time in his busy schedule to work on the second mosaic during the evenings and weekends.
“It took a good two years,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, along with some other factors, made it somewhat difficult for Boyajian to acquire the materials he needed for the second panel, but he noted the mosaic pieces he used come from “high-quality material” that come from the same Italian family that provided materials for the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Paris.
“Most of the pieces come from Italy,” Boyajian said.
Prior to unveiling the new mosaic panel in HSHS St. Anthony’s Heritage hallway, he thanked those who helped him throughout the process, including hospital staff, as well as his wife, Emily, and son Jacob, who he said were vital to helping him complete the mosaic in time for the ceremony Tuesday.
Boyajian has already started work on the third and final panel, which he said will include a depiction of the fire that tragically destroyed the hospital and claimed many lives in 1949. Those who died as a result of the fire will be depicted as angels. Boyajian said he hopes to have the final panel ready for the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis in 2025.
The recently completed panel includes several images of nature and animals, which Boyajian explained is meant to illustrate why it is so important to respect and care for our environment and everything living in it.
“It’s sort of an inspiration to us,” Boyajian said.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital President and CEO Chad Markham said in “Canticle of the Sun” St. Francis of Assisi praises and thanks God for “Brother Sun, Sister Moon, Brother Water and all the brother and sister animals.”
Markham recognized Boyajian for the “gift of his time and his talent” and said Boyajian has an “immense heart,” “skilled hands,” a “sharp mind” and “boundless energy and spirit” that he continues to share with hospital staff, patients and the community as a whole.
“Today, I thank God for the many gifts he has bestowed upon Dr. Boyajian,” Markham said. “We’re really blessed.”
