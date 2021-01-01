Out of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a new charitable effort has emerged – Effingham Circle of Care – that was started by a local church group looking for a way to give back to those impacted by the virus.
The Circle of Care was started by members of Cornerstone Christian Church after Beth Wise learned about a similar effort in Richland County.
“I thought that would be perfect for Effingham County. A place where people can call in and just have caring volunteers available for things that they needed – grocery pickups or medicine pickups or if they just needed someone to listen and talk to while they were isolated or quarantined during COVID-19,” she said.
The pandemic is a stressful time for people and Wise said that is where Circle of Care comes in.
“They can be nervous, scared. Sometimes they’re upset. Sometimes they’re lonely when you’re stuck in quarantine or isolation for a period of time that you weren’t anticipating possibly, and so we’re just imperative to show our love, care, concern about all of the people who are being impacted by COVID-19.” she said.
Since planning started early last month, people have been eager to help. The group has about 20 volunteers and counting.
“Every day I’ve been getting two or three people filling out the online form to volunteer for a project,” said Wise.
The project effort extends beyond Cornerstone church.
“This is a project that we wanted to become communitywide for anybody who was interested in participating. That is where the heart started in all of this,” said Wise.
Wise is grateful for the volunteers.
“They’re investing their time, their own resources to provide help for those in the community who are facing theses challenges right now,” she said.
Wise noted volunteers try to ensure the safety of everyone involved if they do any drop-offs or pickups, only bringing them to the porch or doorstep. The group has helped several in the community.
“We have done grocery pickup and drop-offs for people. Some people just need to talk. So, it’s been a mix of things right now,” said Wise, who is focused on getting the word out about the effort so more can be helped.
As vaccines roll out and an end is in sight, Wise hasn’t ruled out continuing Effingham Circle of Care beyond the pandemic.
“I think there’s a definite possibility that this would be a great opportunity for the Effingham Circle of Care to continue serving the community of Effingham.” she said.
To request assistance or volunteer visit Effingham Circle of Care on Facebook or call or text 217-390-6099.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.