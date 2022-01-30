EFFINGHAM — Matt Hopkins, programming coordinator for the Effingham Public Library, wanted to introduce more than just one thing during the first session of the library’s new Homeschooling Connections program Thursday.
He wanted to introduce everything.
“The big question of the day is not just what’s in the library but how much stuff is in the library and where to find it,” Hopkins said. “Does anybody want to guess how many things are in this library that you can check out?”
The assorted students provided a series of guesses, from one million — too big — to 7,896 — a little bit small — to “this much” — with a student’s hands stretched apart to signal “a lot.” Hopkins revealed the final answer — 53,000 — as the kickoff to a tour of the facility that would help to begin the new program, which serves as part social outlet and part promotional tour for the library’s many educational and civic outputs.
Hopkins began his role as programming coordinator in October with a goal brought to him from assistant director Johnna Schultz — get a program for home-schooled children started as quickly as you can. The aim of the program is to support home-schooling parents and students by providing them with opportunities in a wide range of subjects, from STEM to history to music and art.
“Libraries are making efforts to support home-schooling parents and students by having events within libraries,” Hopkins said. “(They) have resources within libraries — resources for students to check out and use but also resources for parents who are doing the home schooling to access to help them be more effective with what they’re doing with their children.”
While they toured the building, Hopkins made sure parents and students had their voices heard Thursday through a survey of things people need out of the program, in addition to things they are interested in seeing through the sessions. The program will be monthly, with the next session taking place in late February. Weather will be a factor in terms of who comes out to these events, as just four children in two families attended the first session.
“We’ve had some snowy conditions and we didn’t know if it was going to continue (Thursday) or not,” Hopkins said. “That was a factor — probably the biggest factor why people weren’t able to make it that day.”
The families got to see the library from the ground floor to the very top, with Hopkins noting the program doesn’t just have the ability to show off all of the services available to home-schooling families, but it also shows off everything else the library does, such as being a hub for books, movies, video games and information.
“It promotes what the library has to offer to the parents as well for their own needs,” Hopkins said.
Over the next few months, the library has programming planned to help provide an educational and social base for home-schooled children across the area. All of it will supplement what parents are teaching their children within the environment of their homes.
“Our goal is going to be to make sure that each one of these events provides both an educational component and also a social outlet for kids who are doing home schooling,” Hopkins said. “That is the ultimate goal of the effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.