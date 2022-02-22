EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham is mulling a series of amendments that would clarify city policies on street width in subdivisions, zoning rules for mobile homes and so-called “modular dwellings," parking rules for trailers and recreational vehicles and regulation of utility stations in residential neighborhoods.
City Planner Greg Koester and Building Director Michelle Lilley brought drafts of the amendments to the City Council last week. An hourlong discussion about the issues yielded changes to the amendments, with additional regulations for mobile home parks dropped as a result of the discussion and two amendments asked to be put up for public discussion at the Plan Commission’s March 8 meeting.
The commission will discuss changes to Article 25 of Appendix B in the city’s municipal code that would require trailers of any type or size to be parked on private property and changes to Articles 1, 4, 5, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 26 that would set standards for utility stations being built within residential neighborhoods. Discussion on changes to Article 4, Section 3 of Appendix A, requiring city residential streets to be 24 feet wide, and Articles 1, 3, 4, 6, 24, 26 and 27 of Appendix B, which modernized city rules on mobile homes and “modular dwellings” are being tabled for later.
The changes to Article 25 come in reaction to a 2019 amendment that limited people’s ability to live in a mobile home outside of someone’s private property. Koester said the new amendment would expand the definition to include not just recreational vehicles — like RVs — but trailers of any kind, such as box trailers or lawn mower trailers.
“The language says, ‘Yeah, you can have them parked there, they just can’t be hooked up to anything,’” Koester said. “The prior language had been geared towards parking trailers on right-of-way and when we did that revision (in 2019), we left that part out. We’re putting that part back in.”
As for utility station standards, Koester and Lilley sought clarification on what would be an allowable zoning classification for those buildings. Proposals were made for two amendments that allowed for utility stations to be zoned in either B-1, B-2, B-5, POM, M-1 and M-2 districts or requiring special-use permits for all zoning districts. The special-use option was favored by the council and by city attorney Tracy Willenborg, with an exception for M-1 and M-2 industrial districts.
Discussions with the council and Mayor Mike Schutzbach revealed issues with where people might want a building to sit. Schutzbach, for instance, said he wouldn’t be comfortable with a utility building sitting right in the middle of a residential neighborhood without a special-use permit.
“That building doesn’t look real great, but where it (currently) sits, I think it’s fine,” Schutzbach said. “If they decided that they wanted to put that in a residential (neighborhood) on right-of-way, I think it would look horrible. I think any of us would not want to look at that in our backyard or frontyard.”
The street width amendment clarified city standards on residential street width, with city streets within the limits being set at 24 feet. Those outside the jurisdiction of the city would be subject to county ordinances on the issue.
The modernization of rules on housing now puts new specification on mobile homes and dwellings, with a section added for “modular dwellings." Mobile homes are now referred to as manufactured homes in order to distinguish them from modular dwellings, which are specified as a series of parts that combine to create a home. Relocatable buildings are specified to not include homes. Zoning rules are changed to allow them in non-urban areas.
Koester noted the impact of the new rules may be very limited, but he hopes public discussion in the next two months is robust through the Plan Commission. In addition, the new rules could be jumping-off points for further discussion when the city looks at its comprehensive plan in the coming years.
“That usually triggers a good review of your zoning and subdivision ordinances,” Koester said. “We’ll be taking a good look at those and there could very well be some minor changes or there could be a complete rewrite of them. It just depends on how we think the comprehensive plan goes.”
