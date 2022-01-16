EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham has finally found its new deputy administrator after a month of interviews and one failed attempt at a hire.
Dennis Presley, currently serving as the administrator in East Prairie, Missouri, 15 miles south of Cairo, Illinois, has been chosen to be the city’s next deputy administrator, with an official date for the start of duties to be determined. Presley replaces Kelsey Lock, who resigned Jan. 7 to take on a role at her family’s chain of NAPA Auto Parts locations. A vote to confirm the appointment is slated for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Presley has served as the city administrator in East Prairie since 2018. Prior to that, he had spent 31 years in law enforcement as a police officer, with four years as the sheriff in his home of Williamson County, Illinois. He worked as a project manager at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine’s Center for Rural Health and Social Science Development, a regional manager with the Southeastern Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission and a grant coordinator with the Southern Illinois Healthcare-Community Benefits Department.
City Administrator Steve Miller said Presley had the kind of background they were looking for, having spent much of his career in a wide variety of fields, from health care to law enforcement to regional planning.
“He has a variety of backgrounds that fit this position very well,” Miller said. “He has budget experience and I think he’ll be a very good fit with the city of Effingham.”
Presley has accepted the job, meaning that a repeat of the city’s first attempt at a deputy administrator hire will be prevented. In December, the city made plans to hire Brenda Evans, the city clerk in Neoga, as the new deputy, but within 24 hours before a vote was scheduled by the Effingham City Council, she decided to remain in her current position.
Presley is committed to Effingham, with familiarity of the area built through his daughter, who lives in Newton and works in the city. He feels Effingham’s opportunities are a good fit for continued career advancement.
“I’ve always been very impressed with the city and it seems like a city with a lot of opportunities,” Presley said. “When I interviewed initially with the city, I was very impressed with the people who interviewed me, the organization of the city and with the opportunity to both grow personally and professionally.”
He’s looking forward to helping Miller and the city toward future growth, as he believes Effingham’s prime location and business structure can lead to a lot of possibilities for continued progress.
“We look at the resources (that) we have in Effingham, its location in the state and in the nation. There’s naturally a lot of possibilities for Effingham to grow,” Presley said. “I think that being part of a city like that is very exciting.”
Outside of his current role in Missouri, Presley has spent the vast majority of his career in central and southern Illinois and feels the experiences he has had in law enforcement and municipal planning can aid him in his new role in Effingham.
“I’ve always been involved in working with the community (and) working very closely with the people in the community,” Presley said. “My experience understanding folks in rural areas and understanding the needs of southern and central Illinois helps me a lot. I’m very familiar with it.”
Whenever Presley assumes his duties, his plans are to learn and listen and to figure out what works for his employees and what doesn’t. While he will bring his own process and own procedures to his new position, he’s a firm believer in the old adage, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
“I believe that we have a responsibility in government to make processes better, more efficient and effective for the people we serve,” Presley said. “I’ll always be on the lookout for that.”
