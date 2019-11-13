EFFINGHAM — A new clinic that helps employers improve the health of their colleagues has opened in Effingham.
HSHS Medical Group held an open house and blessing at the Occupational Health and LeadWell Clinic Tuesday. The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and a blessing by Father Michal Rosa, Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish and Chaplain of St. Anthony High School.
LeadWell is a corporate health and wellness program. Services include onsite and near-site medical clinics, wellness services, pre-placement screenings, executive physicals, occupational health and virtual care technology.
Outreach Representative Jeff Pollock said the main goal is the safety of each company’s employees.
“We make sure that people are not in a job that will hurt them,” he said.
The clinic provides convenient access to many services that can be received at a primary care office. Pollock said many times these visits can be two to three times cheaper than a primary care visit. The services include diagnosis and medical care and preventative care.
On the occupational end, people can be monitored by a provider and an athletic trainer. The clinic will work with employers or companies to design testing for that line of work.
The clinic has five exams rooms — two large and three small — as well as two restrooms designated for drug screens, a lab that can accommodate two blood draws at a time and a room for lift and agility testing. Some of the other services offered include audio testing, pulmonary testing and breath alcohol testing. They also offer biometric screenings such as cholesterol and blood sugar.
The onsite staff consists of nurse practitioners Angela Brumleve and Susan Esker. Services at the clinic are exclusive to employer groups and the clinic contracts with them for the services the employer group needs.
The Occupational Health and LeadWell clinic is located at 900 W. Temple Ave, Building B, Suite 1500 in Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.