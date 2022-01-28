TOLEDO – A non-profit organization based in Toledo is opening the door for new opportunities for Cumberland County 4-H and FFA members by constructing a new livestock exhibition building in Toledo.
The property is owned by an non-profit 501©3 organization called the Cumberland County Extension Education Building Association (CCEEBA), which was established in 1969.
The CCEEBA owned a total of five acres that once had an extension office that eventually became the Open Door Baptist Church. The CCEEBA sold three acres to the Open Door Baptist church, which built a new church outgrowing the old extension office. CCEEBA repurchased the land along with the church building in a real estate transaction closing in November of last year, according to CCEEBA board member Larry Stults.
“The church became a good fit for us,” Stults said about repurchasing the property.
Spearheading the fund raising committee for the new livestock building and church building is Joyce Hemmen, who is passionate along with several area 4-H and FFA parents about creating a local facility for kids to show their livestock. The name of their campaign is “Rasin’ the Roof.”
“The old church is now a part of the project,” Hemmen said.
Hemmen said the property will be used for 4-H, FFA and Jackpot show competition and be available for rent for special occasions, class reunions, family reunions, weddings and community events. The old church building is equipped with a full kitchen and large dining area, plus the old sanctuary has a stage and with a seating area.
The new 90 x 250 ft. livestock building will be the new home for animal exhibitions, judging and competition.
“This will allow us to put gates where we need to put gates for the livestock and could be used for other things,” she said.
“The building should be here in the second week in May,” Stults said. “It takes three weeks to construct. The basic building should be up by mid-June.”
She said Cumberland County 4-Hers over the past several years have been traveling to the fair in Coles County for competition. She said last year the Cumberland County 4-Hers competed in the 4-H facility in Jasper County.
The livestock building in Jasper County used for 4-H exhibitions was a hit with the kids from Cumberland County.
Stults said testimonials during the Jasper County during the 4-H auction was another tipping point for moving ahead with the project in Toledo.
“These young men and women who were in their last year in 4-H got up and did testimonials of what 4-H meant to them,” he said. “Their desire was to see us all reunite in one place in Cumberland County. That night is when people got excited and said we’re going to do this. We’re going to bring it back to Cumberland County.”
Hemmen said Jarin Maxey sold his animal at the Jasper County 4-H auction and donated the proceeds to the Cumberland County project. Stults said other community members attending the auction stepped forward and made donations as well.
“That really got this ball rolling,” Stults said. “The 4-Hers said they had a dream and wanted to make that dream a reality.”
“The kids just fell in love with the building,” Hemmen said. “We’ve been talking about this (building their own facility) for several years and seeing their facility gave us the push to build our own.”
The new livestock building will be located behind the former Open Door Baptist Church extending north behind the bank. Camper parking is planned for an area just north and east of the old church building with an enclosed, fenced outdoor horse arena to the south.
“Also in our plans is to build a bathroom and shower combination for when the 4-H families are here with their campers,” Stults said.
The property which surrounds a bank is in an L-shape to the north.
“The bank has decided to expand their parking which will help us on special events,” Fundraising committee member Carol Jo Fritts said. “We’re really excited about this.”
Stults said CCEEBA has a long-term lease agreement with a farmer south of their property Walter Kincaid allowing them an additional 2 acres of property for parking.
The old church which is 66 x 124 ft. will house indoor 4-H projects and public speaking events utilizing the old church stage.
Hemmen said now they would be able to have both livestock and indoor projects at the same time. She said in years past the indoor projects were sometimes held in Jewett, Neoga and Greenup while outdoor events were held on different weeks in different locations.
“In the past, the community didn’t really get to see the projects because they were open only a few hours,” she said about one of the advantages to using the former church. “This way when the community comes to see the animals they can also see the other projects the kids have done.”
Hemmen said by having an indoor exhibition area they think more kids will get interested in 4-H when they find out 4-H is more than just the animals.
“I think with things in one central location there will be more family and community participation,” Fritts said.
“A lot of people didn’t want to come see the animals because they were so far away in Charleston,” 4-H Member Kaitlyn Hemmen said. “Now it will be more convenient for family members and friends to come and see our projects.”
Hemmen shows pigs and said this year will be her first year showing a cow. She said she also participates in scrap booking and wants to participate in baking this year.
“I would really be happy to see all of this back in the community because 4-H is such a big part of my life,” Kaitlyn Hemmen said. “This way if it’s in the community so many more people will be able to experience what I experience by seeing it up close.”
Emma Light and her younger sister Lila Light are both active in the Cumberland County 4-H community.
“I show goats and I show chickens and really like showing dogs. I’ve done woodworking, cooking, sewing and made a blanket this year,” Emma Light said. “I’ve also participated in public speaking.”
“I like everything about 4-H,” Lila Light said. “I like showing my animals.”
Emma Light said she really likes the idea of having a central place dedicated to 4-H in Cumberland County.
“I like this because it will be closer, because when we had it in Jasper County last year we had to drive there everyday. With it be here, my friends can come by and see our animals,” Emma Light said.
Mason Ferris whose family barn was tragically destroyed a couple of weeks ago is still planning to show this year.
“I’m going to show sheep and I have a heifer I’m going to show,” Ferris said.
The old church building is equipped with a kitchen and dining area for special occasions and weddings. The grounds and livestock building are designed to be used for 4-H, FFA and Jackpot show competitions.
Larry Stults said the total goal for the project is $1 million dollars that includes the purchase of the former church building.
“One million dollars then we’ll be out of debt,” Stults said.
Hemmen said the “Rasin’ the Roof” campaign will continue on until the total project amount is paid for. Anyone wanting to donate should contact Hennen at (217) 246-3006 or Lori Walk at (217) 962-0825. Also, contributions to the project should be made out to Cumberland County Extension Education Building Association (CCEEBA) and can be dropped off or mailed to at any one of the Cumberland County First Neighbor Bank branch locations in downtown Toledo on the square, Greenup or Neoga.
Stults said CCEEBA is a 501©3 organization and donations could qualify as a tax-deduction.
Hemmen said the First Neighbor Bank made a lead donation of $100,000 for the project.
“The bank has given us a big lead donation and we hope to have others to follow,” Hemmen said.
There are six major donation support levels, Friend – $1,000 plus, Peoples Choice $5,000 plus, Partner – $10,000, Visionary – $30,000 plus, Reserve Grand Champion – $50,000 plus and Grand Champion – $100,000 plus.
The organization is planning to host a fund raiser dinner/auction on Saturday, April 2 at the former Open Door Baptist Church.
Other fund raising events include a raffle of a John Deere XUV 835M Gator Utility. James Ferris is in charge of the raffle. Tickets are $40 each or 3 tickets for $100. Tickets are available from Cox’s Body Shop, Joyce Hemmen, Lori Walk, any CCEEBA member or by calling James Ferris at 217-549-5420.
There are several fund raising events planned and are in the process of building a website. Check the CCEEBA Facebook page for more information and updates: https://www.facebook.com/groups/395300272153861 Cumberland County Community Facility Fundraising.
The first Cumberland County 4-H exhibition and competition for the new complex is scheduled for mid-July.
