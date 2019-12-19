The Midnight Riders 4-H Club placed two barred owl nest boxes at Ballard Nature Center on Wednesday afternoon as part of the Illinois 4-H Barred Owl Nest Box Challenge.
According to Lynn Wolff, Midnight Riders 4-H Leader, the club members assembled the boxes at their November meeting and they took about an hour to assemble.
According to Dana Homann, 4-H Youth Development Educator, University of Illinois Extension serving Clay, Effingham, Fayette and Jasper counties, the goal of the challenge is to see which box design the barred owl prefers. One box that was mounted in the trees was of the traditional style which is a box with a hole and a roof overhead to keep the animal shielded from the elements. The other box mounted in a tree was a modified box consist of a partially open top which seems to deter any other species from occupying the box.
The Illinois 4-H Barred Owl challenge goal is to have the clubs, randomly located around the state of Illinois, place at least 40 sets of boxes in a side-by-side comparison. Homann said that the boxes are being installed between November and January.
She said that during the months of February through April, 4-H clubs will monitor the boxes in weekly intervals for signs of owls.
“Monitoring will consist of listening for barred owls in the area, observing owls near or in the boxes and videoing the birds in the box/boxes,” Homann said. “All data collected will be compiled statewide to determine nesting preferences. A project of this scope has never been done before.”
Besides mounting the boxes 25-30 feet in the air which was done by Integrity Electric and Plumbing of Altamont, the 4-H members put wood shavings in the boxes to help the owls nest into them. The nesting boxes are located 30 yards apart.
According to Wolff, the entrances to the boxes are facing away from the road so that will be less disturbing to the owls.
“Our Cloverbuds enjoy coming to Ballard Nature Center to watch nature so this project was something that they could take an active role in doing,” she said.
The boxes are being mounted now because the owls are more active this time of year and they will be nesting come February. Wolff said that the boxes will remain mounted in the trees permanently unless an issue comes up.
She said that they are hoping to be able to live streaming of the boxes or photos online at some point but that the details are still being worked out as to how that will be done.
