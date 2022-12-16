NEOGA – One might not think that Cap’N Crunch cereal will help lead you to a long, healthy life, but that’s one part of Helen Short’s morning routine. And she’s 108 years old.
The petite, bespectacled woman came to Neoga from Chicago as a newlywed, in order for her husband, Bill Short, to work in the family furniture store, back in 1940.
Before moving to Neoga, she attended college at Normal University, followed by the University of Illinois, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in math. She was valedictorian of her Hammond High School class.
Her first job out of college was as a statistician with Armour and Company in Chicago. She toyed with becoming a math teacher and completed her student teaching, but then the opportunity to work in Chicago came.
“At that time, you were just happy to get any kind of a job, because jobs were not available at the time,” said Short.
“It was very unusual for a female to major in math and become a statistician,” said her daughter, Barb Beals. “She had to take the numbers and interpret them and send a report to the bosses to help them run their business.”
Another daughter, Janet Albin, said growing up it was evident that their mother was very intelligent.
Short might be a bit foggy on some details of her long life, but during a recent visit, she was clear that she loves her hometown of Neoga – and the people in it.
“Neoga is a nice place to be,” she said. “There are many nice people here. It’s grown a little bit, but not much. But, that’s OK.”
She and her husband, Bill, a U.S. Navy Veteran, had five children: Janet, 82, Linda, 80, Peggy, 79, Barb 74, and Bill, 70. All five are Neoga High School graduates, as is their father.
“This is a good place to live,” said Short. “It’s very nice here.”
She recalled Bill leaving for World War II in 1941. He died in 2000 at age 86.
“I hated for him to go, but I knew it was necessary,” said Short.
Short was born Aug. 6, 1914. She met her husband when they both worked in Chicago.
She and Bill came to Neoga so he could carry on the Short Furniture family business. Many years later after his death, the Neoga store closed in 2008. But stores in Litchfield and Shelbyville remain to this day. Her son, Bill, is still involved in the furniture business.
She’s had plenty of hobbies over the decades, but today she focuses on church, making sure she drinks her water every day, and doing her chair exercises. It’s very common to see family members and caregivers gathered around her kitchen table for a card game.
Because it’s not easy to get out and about at 108, Short catches the Neoga United Presbyterian Church sermon on Facebook each Sunday, with the help of family and caregivers. She gets some exercise by walking indoors, using a walker.
She enjoys weekly trips to the salon, where her powder-white locks are made to always look ever-so-lovely. And someone in the family – or her caregivers – are always with her. When possible, she enjoys a visit with the neighbors.
Her hair stylist, Vickie Erwin-Richardson, recently celebrated her 50th year in business at the New Image Family Salon in Neoga.
“I enjoy getting my hair done,” said Short, about Erwin-Richardson’s service. “I enjoy going to the beauty shop. It’s a nice experience. I get my hair fixed every week. They are always so nice to me.”
The tiny lady loves her snacks and eats ice cream every day. She still plays the piano, but has given up playing her violin in recent years.
Other daily routines includes that she puts cold cream on her face every day. She works the Word Jumble puzzle daily. And she enjoys listening to Christian music.
“I used to paint pictures with acrylics,” said Short. “My husband and I used to collect arrowheads and rocks.”
Janet Albin said her mother used to tell people the secret to a long life was because she ate bacon every day.
“Now, she eats ice cream every day,” said daughter Barb Beals. “She doesn’t eat as much bacon anymore.”
Her other daily treats are Chips Ahoy cookies.
Short isn’t worried about gaining weight either.
“I just enjoy them,” she said with a smile. “I don’t worry about being fat.”
“We just tell her that once you reach 100, you can eat whatever you want – and do whatever you want,” said Beals.
The two daughters, who also reside in Neoga, agreed their mother wasn’t strict.
Barb Beals said, as the tallest daughter, her mother often advised her to ‘stand up straight.’
And she still does, Short concurred.
While she wasn’t a demanding mother, the sisters agreed that she was a good role model for her five children. The five all were “good kids” their mother said.
“She was such a good example, we just didn’t want to disappoint her,” said Barb Beals.
Both daughters said their mother attended whatever activities they were in at school.
“She’d go to softball games, basketball games where we were cheerleaders, and FHA events,” said Janet Albin. “They wanted us to enjoy school.”
And in case anyone wonders: How does it feel to be 108?
“It feels wonderful,” Short said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.