A Neoga woman died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Shelby County.
Illinois State Police reported the 67-year-old was driving a 1991 blue Chevrolet van east on County Road 700N, a half a mile east of County Road 2900 E, when the driver drove off the roadway to the left, traveled through a field and struck a tree. The accident occurred at 9 a.m.
The identity of the driver was not released Sunday pending notification of family.
