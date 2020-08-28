Breaking News

A 27-year-old Neoga woman died Friday morning when her vehicle struck a tractor near the intersection of County Road 1200 N and County Road 900 E, just east of Neoga in Cumberland County, according to Illinois State Police.

Hannah M. Watson-Reano was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Cumberland County coroner. The driver of the tractor, Gary W. Jones, 69, of Lerna, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Watson-Reano was eastbound on County Road 1200 N in a 2007 Ford Fusion at about 8:45 a.m. Jones was operating a John Deere tractor, sweeping off the right shoulder, for Cotton Wood Township.

Police said Watson-Reano failed to slow down and struck the rear of the tractor.

This crash is still being investigated by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU).

