A Neoga woman died Friday after a head-on crash on Route 45 just north of Rickelman Avenue in Effingham County, Illinois State Police said Saturday.
The accident happened at about 9:15 a.m. when Rachel M. Pace, 44, of Neoga, was northbound on Route 45 in a 2000 Oldsmobile van when she crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck a southbound 2013 Ford F350 truck driven by Mason M. Thomas, 23, of Neoga, police said.
Pace was flown to a regional hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Thomas was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injures, police said.
Route 45 was closed for approximately five hours during the crash investigation, which is continuing.
