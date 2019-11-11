NEOGA — Neoga Elementary School saluted veterans Monday morning with a program that featured students and faculty. Students from kindergarten through high school participated. Prior to the ceremony, the school hosted a breakfast for veterans.
Neoga American Legion Honor Guard posted the colors. The program began with Alicia Kessler and Brooke Rupel singing “God Bless America,” followed by the National Anthem, led by the Neoga High School Choir.
Brayden Ray led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Junior and Senior High Choir singing “Thank You Soldiers.”
Seth James then read a Veterans Day Proclamation signed by President Donald Trump. This was followed by more patriotic music performed by kindergärtners and first graders, second and third graders, fourth and fifth graders and then a combined kindergarten through fifth grade performance of “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” Some of the students waved small American flags while they were singing.
A video of Neoga veteran David Carpenter, who went on an Honor Flight, was played. Carpenter was interviewed by several students from various grades in the video. After the video, Kessler and Rupel sang the song, “Country Roads.”
The Neoga American Legion Honor Guard then conducted the retrieval of the colors and those in attendance were invited to go outside, where the Sigel American Legion Honor Guard conducted a 21-gun salute and Victor Ludwig played taps.
