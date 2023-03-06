Neoga native auditions for The Voice

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Some local residents might see a familiar face among the contestants on the The Voice this season.
Neoga High School graduate Allie Keck auditioned for the popular reality musical competition that kicks off its new season Monday.
Keck, 28, posted to her Singer/Songwriter Facebook Page in February: “I am so excited to finally announce that I auditioned for @NBCTheVoice! Keep an eye out for me starting March 6th at 8/7c on @NBC! #TheVoice.”
That original post garnered more than 700 likes and nearly 300 shares, as well as plenty of comments in support.
Among those supporting her are one of her first music lesson teachers, Michele Carruthers of Neoga, who posted on Keck’s Facebook Page, and her kindergarten teacher, Amy Kepp, who called her the “sweet, quiet girl” she had in class, and wished her the best on the show. Her Neoga High School English teacher who enjoyed playing and teaching guitar, Marty Gibson, also offered positive comments about her future in music.
Keck grew up in Neoga and later attended Lake Land College and Illinois State University. She eventually headed to Nashville, Tennessee, to follow her singing and musical passion.
While she now lives in Nashville, she periodically returns to the Effingham area, where she’s spotlighted some of her original music and others at local wineries and the Summer Music Series.
Her songs on Spotify include “Somewhere Between,” “More Than One” and “Wherever You’re At.” On Apple Music, she has “Pour Girl,” “Just a Boy” and “Kiss and Tell.”
The Voice has four judges who decide — without seeing the contestant — if their voice warrants advancing in the competition. At least one chair must turn for each contestant in order for them to advance in the competition. In all, the show’s format features five levels of competition: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs and live performance shows, according to its website.
This season brings two new judges — Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan — plus returning judges Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.
