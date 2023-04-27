The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announce the arrest of 51-year-old James M. Walthers of Neoga for Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 felony.
On April 20, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic incident in the 400 block of County Road 600N in rural Neoga at approximately 12:08 p.m. The suspect, Walthers, left the scene on foot prior to the officers’ arrival. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police in the search for Walthers. Numerous ISP and Cumberland County officers were deployed in an effort to locate Walthers but were unsuccessful.
On April 26, the US Marshals Service located and arrested Walthers in Princeton, KY. Walthers remains in custody at the Caldwell County Jail in Kentucky, awaiting extradition. The Cumberland County State’s Attorney charged Walthers with Aggravated Battery on a no-bond warrant. No further information will be disseminated.
