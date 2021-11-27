NEOGA — A warmer 50-degree temperature and a clear sky brought people to Neoga Saturday for the Neoga Hometown Christmas.
It was all smiles at the ice skating rink as children tried out their ice skating skills. Parents and children could take a horse-drawn carriage ride or climb aboard the Camp New Hope Express.
Mindy Haarman and Ashley Hartke affiliated with Neoga Partnership for Progress served as event coordinators for this year’s event.
“We have a great turnout,” Haarman said. “We have more sponsors this year than we’ve ever had, which is nice because all of the activities are free to all of the kids and families. Even the hot chocolate.”
“We have crafts and games, and Santa of course,” she said.
Children could visit Santa Claus or check out Vixen, one of his reindeer. Jason McCasslin handled the reindeer as children took turns getting their photos taken.
“It seems to get bigger and bigger every year,” Bridget Thomas said.
Thomas was attending the event with her daughters, Gwyneth and P.J., along with her husband, Steven. Gwyneth enjoyed ice skating.
David Brinkopf and his wife and kids traveled to Neoga Hometown Christmas from Effingham for some festive fun.
“This is our first time here,” Brinkoff said. “The kids really like the ice skating.”
The Jeffers family traveled over an hour to attend Neoga Hometown Christmas. After standing in a lengthy line for a carriage ride, it was their turn.
Logan and Tressica Jeffers brought their children, Westin and Emma, to Neoga from Broadlands.
“We were here last year as well,” Logan Jeffers said. “This is a great family event. It’s fun just to bring everybody out.”
Jeffers said the ice skating and the carriage ride were new this year.
“These kids are really excited about going ice skating,” Jeffers said.
The event also featured a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and lighted Christmas parade.
