A food pantry in Neoga helps local residents in their time of need.
The food pantry started in the early 2000s by Faith Southern Baptist Church in Neoga, according to Neoga Community Food Pantry Chairman of the Board Jeff Morrison. He has been associated with the organization since 2004.
“We are very blessed. We have a wonderful community here that has supported us very, very well over the years and continues to support us,” Morrison said.
Morrison also serves as pastor for Zion Hill United Methodist Church, Watson United Methodist Church and Harvest United Methodist Church of Edgewood.
Morrison said Mary Ann Wilson is operations coordinator for the pantry. He said Wilson helps with monthly distributions and coordinates volunteers whom pre-package food every month.
“We could not operate without our volunteers,” Morrison said. “We pre-package all of our boxes on a monthly basis.”
Morrison said the pantry has 10 to 15 volunteers each month. Food distributions are held once a month.
“It varies from month to month. It takes a team to do all of this on distribution night and we have a wonderful bunch of people,” Morrison said.
“Seeing a need on a little larger scale it became the Neoga Community Food Pantry,” Morrison said. “It was needed to fill the food insecurity need in the community.”
He said the food pantry in 2003 and became a 501©(3) organization and changed their name to Neoga Community Food Pantry. Headquarters for the pantry was close to First Mid Bank and Trust in Neoga before moving to their current location at the former Neoga Elementary School building three years ago.
“The building is more accessible getting people in and out of the weather. It’s a lot more user friendly and a lot more space,” Morrison said.
Anyone using the pantry must live within a 10-mile radius of Neoga and fall within National poverty guidelines.
“Right now we use the honor system and don’t make people prove their income,” Morrison said.
Morrison said COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t brought the high demand for food that might be expected. He said early in the pandemic there was a slight increase in the number of families using the pantry and now they are just about back to normal.
“We did see an uptick back in March and April and that has leveled off over the course of the last few months,” Morrison said.
With money being poured into the community from the CARES Act and increased SNAP benefits, Morrison said is the reason he thinks there wasn’t a steep and consistent increase in families using the pantry.
Morrison said over the past four years the number of families using the pantry went down due to good economic conditions.
In March, the pantry started putting out one sized food box. Morrison said the first two months was strictly drive-through distribution. Normally, families are allowed to come into the pantry without limitations on distribution night.
“We’ve been back in-person since July. Not in the manner we had before, we just bring a couple of families in at a time and do our best to follow the prescribed guidelines,” Morrison said.
“We want to meet the needs of the people and at the same time keep them safe,” Morrison said.
“We meet the peoples emergency needs as well,” Morrison said.
Morrison said the pantry is working with the health department to help local residents in quarantine.
An average of 28 families a month have used the pantry this year.
The Neoga Community Food Pantry also collaborates with local organizations and businesses.
Morrison said Neoga High School students put together a special box meal for Thanksgiving. He said the FFA and Student Council supply the turkey for the meals.
“The school puts them all together and we facilitate it to get it to the people in the community,” Morrison said.
He said the pantry helped distribute 35 meals on Thanksgiving.
Morrison said they also collaborate with First Mid Bank and Trust on their Christmas outreach. He said First Mid puts together a box of food and collect Christmas presents.
“We help to financially support that and purchase food thru our supplier Eastern Illinois Foodbank,” Morrison said.
He said the pantry purchases 95 percent of their food from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank of Urbana.
Morrison said they also work with the local Backpack Ministry who has a special room in the pantry they use for storage and bagging.
If anyone wants to make a contribution, they can contact Jeff Morrison at the Neoga Community Food Pantry at (217) 273-1198, any of the Neoga churches, The City of Neoga or First Mid Bank and Trust in Neoga.
