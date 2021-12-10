NEOGA – Students in the Neoga High School FFA program are busy finishing sign orders for Christmas.
The Neoga FFA offers monogram signs featuring a person’s last name and large last initial created on the organization’s CNC (Computer Numerical Control) system. Students are making the signs in four sizes: 14 inch by 14 inch, 2 ft. by 2 ft., 3 ft. by 3 ft. or 4 ft. by 4 ft.
“This is our second year we have created monogram signs for Christmas,” Neoga FFA Adviser Cody Carman said. “Last year we ended up cutting close to 100 signs. This year we didn’t advertise it as much and plan to finish 60 signs.”
He said once the students cut the metal design there is a build up on the back, which they grind in order to smooth out the metal. The students finish the front of the sign by using a automotive finishing sander.
“After that there are two options. If the sign is going to be used inside we will paint it in a paint booth and if it’s to be used outside we will use a powder coat, which puts a tougher, more durable finish on it. The powder coat is new this year,” said Carman.
He said a portion of the money raised by selling the signs goes to an FFA account to help provide opportunities for FFA members. The rest goes into the Agricultural Mechanics account that helps pay for the materials used for creating the signs – metal, tools and other supplies.
“All of the money goes back into our program some way,” he said. “We spend time going over this from a business standpoint.”
The class breaks down how much it would cost for the metal and materials they need to produce one sign, then financially evaluate the profit margin and selling cost.
“Each year I let the class decide what signs we sell,” Carman said. “This year metal skyrocketed, so I told them they would have to adjust their prices some, but I told them it would be up to them.”
Carman’s FFA students did their research and found out what others were charging for the same product in order to determine their price.
“We spent time focusing on the business aspect so they could get a financial background with this project as well,” Carman said.
Carman said the CNC system can cut metal, engrave metal, route wood, engrave on wood and plastic. The machine is designed to cut up to a 4 ft. by 8 ft. piece of metal or wood.
He said students first start in the Neoga High School computer lab to create a .dxf file. The students use different CAD (Computer Aided Design) programming to create a design whether it’s an engraving or a metal cutting. Designs can be hand drawn, traced or a pre-made design.
“The biggest portion of it is learning to design things,” Carman said. “If they trace a design it doesn’t always come out perfect, So, they need learn how to edit it to make it come out perfect. The editing takes more practice and experience.”
The first project CNC students must accomplish is designing and creating a metal monogram for themselves. He said the second project requires coming up with a custom design of their own.
The .dxf file created in the computer lab is uploaded to the cloud then imported into the CNC computer in the machine room that is interfaced with a flat CNC plasma bed equipped with a laser cutter. The laser moves from one side to another slowly cutting the metal. Carman said one file generates a computer a code for the CNC computer to read telling it what kind of metal they are using or wood, where to cut, how fast it needs to go so the machine can understand the drawing. The second program used in the CNC computer reads the code.
Carman said he spends a week and a half to two weeks with students in the computer lab going over the design portion of the program.
“You could easily spend a whole semester on designing alone,” Carman said. “We generally do a rough overview in the two weeks so the students can feel comfortable with designing things themselves.”
Carman then walks his students through each step of the process from entering the codes to actually running the CNC machine control system before he allows students to operate the system on their own.
“I think this something I can use later on in life,” said Riley Durdel, a Neoga FFA member. “I know some people using CNC can make a lot of money. It’s cool how you can put your own design together, put it on the machine and cut it all out.”
“I think this is pretty cool to learn new things,” said Allison Sampson, another FFA member. “This is something I wouldn’t do on my own. It’s cool to do this in school and have someone teach you.”
“It’s fun and I can actually learn something,” said Blaine Moore, also a member. “It’s really a fun experience to learn and having everyone else here makes it better.”
