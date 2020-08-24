Neoga Elementary School reverted to remote learning after a staff member and student tested positive for COVID-19 and Altamont schools are monitoring the situation after someone associated with Unit 10 tested positive, but so far in-person classes there are continuing, officials said Monday.
“We have a positive staff case with several other staff being required to quarantine at home,” said Neoga Unit 3 Superintendent Bill Fritcher.
“We were notified of a positive student case today,” Fritcher said Monday. “We have one positive student case with several students asked to quarantine at home.”
Fritcher said kindergarten through fifth grade will be remote learning until Sept. 2.
“Our Junior/Senior high remains open at this time,” Fritcher noted.
“This situation presents special challenges for our families, and we are sensitive to that,” Fritcher said. “However, the safety of our students and staff must come first. When we believe that we cannot provide for safe operations, the school will go to remote instruction.”
Fritcher said they added an additional custodian at the beginning of the school year and plan to continue their cleaning procedures with additional sanitizing of frequently touched areas. He said they are also sanitizing school buses at least once a day.
A special Unit 3 school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. that includes a discussion of COVID-19 and to set a official return to school date for Neoga Elementary School.
Meanwhile in Altamont Unit 10 Superintendent Steve Mayerhofer said someone associated with the school district tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately notified the Effingham County Health Department.
“The Effingham County Health Department contact traced and advised us moving forward,” Mayerhofer said. “We are in contact with them every single day.”
“We are still following our approved schedule,” Mayerhofer added. “And I can't get into specifics about student attendance.”
Mayerhofer said grade school and high school students are meeting for in-person learning five days a week and have an early dismissal at 2 p.m., which was established before the start of the school year.
