NEOGA – Sometimes Christmas cheer comes in the form of a tin of cookies.
The women of the United Presbyterian Church in Neoga for decades have found that their joy comes by baking, packaging and delivering home-made cookies to shut-ins and friends of the church, as a part of its outreach.
This year cookie bakers of varying ages created at least 360 cookies in their home kitchens and came together on a Saturday to sort, package and deliver to others. An estimated 30 families received the holiday treats on Dec. 4.
“The Christmas cookie giving is part of our mission and outreach from the Neoga Presbyterian Church,” said Linda Short of Mattoon. “The Christmas tins are packed with a variety of delicious Christmas cookies and delivered to shut-ins and friends of the church, to let them know we are thinking of them.”
It’s a tradition that began so long ago, nobody can recall when or by whom it began. This year, at least 18 different varieties of cookies and candy were made.
“Our church has done this for decades,” said Short.
“We’ve done this forever,” said Marilyn Mayhall, 95, of Neoga. “I don’t ever remember our church not making cookies at Christmas for the shut-ins.”
“I started going to this church in 1945,” said Doris McKay, 91, of Neoga. “I don’t know who started it.”
On the list of baked goods that went out this year were homemade pecan tea tarts, Oreo Rice Krispie’s, chocolate chip, butterscotch, Tollhouse, toffee, oatmeal, Iowa, pumpkin, chocolate crinkles, cranberry, brownies and peanut butter bars. Candy included fudge, toffee, chocolate peppermint bark, peanut butter pretzels and peanut butter balls.
The 2022 Cookie Crew organizer said the event is called “Christmas Tins for Shut-ins,” but not everyone that the women of the church deliver cookies to, are actually shut in, said Julie Williamson.
For an example, last year a tin of cookies was delivered to a family in Windsor, whose machine shed and cattle shed were destroyed by a tornado.
“Some of the cookies might be the same as the previous year, but often they vary from year-to-year, because each December is different,” said Williamson. “Our lives change from Christmas to Christmas – and so do our cookies.”
“Christmas is a time of giving and we want to make people happy and lift their spirits with some delicious, homemade goodies,” said Williamson. “As in the Windsor family, I had never met them before, but I knocked on their door and told them I had some homemade cookies and candy from the ladies of the Presbyterian Church in Neoga.”
Williamson said it depends on how many cookies are made each year, but typically the eldest members of the church get priority, people who are sick in the community and anyone in the area who has experienced a tragic loss.
Teri Hoelscher, a cookie baker and long-time church member, said during COVID, cookies had to be put on hold. Instead, poinsettias were delivered.
One long-standing recipe came from a former Neoga High School cook, Thelma Starwalt. Back in those days, the schools would get government commodities including large metal tubs of peanut butter and Starwalt was among the school cooks who would make Peanut Butter Bars.
“One of our high school cooks shared this recipe during the years I served as a substitute teacher there,” said Karla Miller. “The original recipe was much larger, so I broke it down into a more manageable amount.”
Williamson said nobody has ever suggested selling cookies.
“We make cookies and candy and deliver them to make people happy and let the people know that the church is thinking about them,” said Williamson.
The United Presbyterian Church in Neoga meets for Sunday regular worship at 10 a.m. The church is located at 704 Locust Avenue, Neoga.
Recipe for Peanut Butter Bars
2 sticks oleo or butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 cup peanut butter
1 5/6 cups flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
1/8 cup milk
Vanilla
Almond
Mix all ingredients as you would a cake. Bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 minute in a greased 17x12-inch pan. Cool and frost with peanut butter frosting. The number of bars vary depending on the size of the slices, but the recipe makes a full 17x12-inch pan.
Recipe for Iowa Cookies
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup sugar
2 sticks oleo
Cream above ingredients. Then add 2 unbeaten eggs.
Sift the next ingredients and add to above.
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
Then stir into mixture the following:
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup coconut
1 ½ cup broken walnuts
3 cups old fashioned rolled oats
Drop by tablespoon onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 10-11 minutes at 350 degrees.
