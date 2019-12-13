Neoga Partnership For Progress is an organization that has been around for about five years and was originally formed by Dusty Hakman, who had a vision to drive economic development in Neoga.
According to Dustin White, the organization’s president, over the years they tried to have several committees, including a beautification committee. But the main committee that has taken off is the activities committee.
White said that the group resurrected Sooey Fest which is held in the fall and in its fifth year. The event includes games, food, a smokeoff and much more.
White says that the event is growing every year and other community groups and the schools come out and get involved in the event.
“We put on family friendly events that people can come to,” he said.
Their most recent event was Hometown Christmas, which turned the Christmas tree lighting into a whole new event. White said that the turnout for the event was fantastic for the weather that they had.
“I’m amped for the future,” he said. “I think we set ourselves up well to make it a thing.”
Other events that the organization does is a Halloween costume contest at the Neoga Firehouse where kids and their families are invited. In the past they have done a slow pitch co-ed softball tournament but they did not do that this year.
Something that they have done this year is have students from the high school sit on the board as non-voting members. These students help plan events and get some scholarship money upon graduation.
“It builds up leadership skills for the students,” White said.
White has only been president for a few months. He gives credit for the NPP to Hakman for organizing and getting people together for the group. He also credits the Neoga School District for its cooperation and said that officials there are very supportive of the group’s desire to work hand in hand with the district.
Something new that the group has been able to do this year is to give back to worthwhile organization with proceeds from their events. On Sept. 28, the organization held its fifth annual Sooey Fest fall festival at Jennings Park and Neoga Partnership For Progress donated $1,000 to the Neoga Park District.
On Dec. 1, the group held its Hometown Christmas celebration in conjunction with the fifth annual tree lighting. They were able to present First Mid Bank and Trust in Neoga with a $500 check to be used for the benefit of the families included on their Angel Tree.
“All of our board members work so hard and put their hearts and souls into events,” White said.
For more information on Neoga Partnership For Progress visit them on Facebook at Neoga Partnership For Progress. If you are interested in joining them visit the Facebook page or e-mail their president at wdustinwhite@gmail.com
