Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko is crediting the quick action of neighbors for limiting fire damage to a home Monday.
The Effingham Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 100 South Cherry Street at 1:41 p.m., according to a new release.
Billie Jo Guthrie, Brandon Evans and Hassan Hovis discovered the fire and alerted the home owner, Todd Anderson, of it. They grabbed a nearby garden hose and began attacking the fire before firefighters arrived, the release stated.
The fire caused damage to the rear section of the home, including melting the home's exterior siding and a portion of the rear door.
The fire, which is being ruled accidental, was caused by an electrical malfunction in an exterior electrical outlet.
Firefighters inspected both the interior and exterior of the home to ensure no further fire extension occurred. Damage was estimated at $10,000.
Earlier Monday, firefighters responded to a fire in a shed at the rear of 806 N. Keller Drive at 2:30 a.m. A motorcycle and other valuables were destroyed in the fire.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
