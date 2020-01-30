TOLEDO — The Neal Center YMCA opened its doors in Toledo last year after years of planning and eventual construction.
Since opening, the Neal Center YMCA has expanded its offerings for children, putting a focus on child development care.
One of those offerings is before and after-school programs at area schools.
Before and after-school care is offered at Cumberland and Windsor elementary schools while after-school care is offered in Neoga.
Some of the activities include crafts on Mondays and STEM-related activities on Thursdays, as well as free play games. After-school children are given time to work on homework.
Child care is also offered through the Days Out program and Summer Camp.
The Days Out program is on individual days students don’t have school and includes a full day of care from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Summer Camp is also from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the Y often partners with area organizations such as 4-H. It includes a weekly field trip, with the goal to get kids out in the community as much as possible.
For child care, the Neal Center covers most days. The Y accepts persons who are receiving assistance from the state through the Child Care Resource and Referral Office.
The center also is beefing up its sports offerings.
According to Angela Hampton, Marketing Director for the Neal Center YMCA, the center is trying to duplicate all sports offered at the Mattoon YMCA. So far, the Neal Center has youth indoor soccer, dodgeball starting in March, fall soccer starting in August or September and youth basketball starting in October.
“We also have youth free-weight training,” Hampton said. “Children can come in with their parents and have a class with a personal trainer on how to safely use the weight equipment.”
This is offered quarterly at the Neal Center.
The Neal Center YMCA just launched a program for home-schooled children. The first session launched this month and the second session will launch in March.
The program is for ages 5 through high school and is held every Thursday for two hours. It incorporates free play, physical activities and the ability to build relationships with other home-schooled students.
Another new program the center offers is Girls on the Run.
“We want them to learn about health and fitness, but it’s also about inspiring students to build inner strength,” Hampton said.
The program is for third through fifth grade girls and is led by volunteer coaches. Hampton added the center is always looking for volunteer coaches.
Girls on the Run is a fall program that culminates with a 5K in November.
For those who prefer swimming, the Neal Center offers swimming lessons for ages 6 months and older. Sessions offered include private, semiprivate and group. Family swim sessions are also offered every Friday evening.
An upcoming event at the Neal Center is Healthy Kids Day. The summer kickoff event will be held Saturday, April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.