EFFINGHAM — The annual Christmas at The Cross open house proved to be a way to build memories, one visitor said Sunday.
The Cross Foundation held the event for the 12th time Sunday. Showcased each year are varieties of Nativity scenes from around the U.S. and the world.
The scenes are on display from late November until mid-January. The idea is to have them displayed during the holiday travel season for visitors and locals who stop at The Cross at the Crossroads in Effingham.
Elaine Shouse of Effingham said the 30-plus Nativity scenes displayed around the perimeters of the Welcome Center are always a treat — and the music inside and the snow that had just started to fall outside Sunday afternoon — were added bonuses for the holiday season.
“One year my cousin had a bunch (Nativities) displayed here,” said Shouse. “It’s just amazing. I have a friend with me and I want her to see these.”
Shouse said several years ago she brought her grandson to the event.
“It was a Christmas thing we did. Good memories,” said Shouse. “It’s a nice yearly thing to attend.”
The impending snow storm may have lessened attendance at the annual Christmas at The Cross this year, said Christy Hakman, president of the Board of Directors for the Cross Foundation.
In addition to the table-top Nativities, outside are two life-size scenes that were recently added to The Cross campus. One is the scene depicting Jesus’ birth and the second one is Jesus with Children.
“We were thrilled to be able to get these in place before Sunday,” said Hakman. “In all, there will be 10 life-size scenes added to the grounds. We just need some generous donors to make it happen.”
Carol Toney, a volunteer at The Cross, said she’s contributed some table-top Nativity scenes to be displayed.
“I have some Nativity scenes from around the world here on loan from some of my mission trips and pilgrimages I’ve been on,” said Toney.
Patty Winn, of Effingham, another volunteer, said she has hundreds of Nativity scenes and she either donates or loans some each year for the Christmas at The Cross event.
In the past, Winn said she would try to set all of them up around her home, but it would involve about three months of work — something she no longer opts to do. She’s given some away as gifts.
“I have one here from Alaska,” said Winn. “I didn’t go to Alaska, but I picked it up from somewhere. Most of what I have are ‘dime store’ Nativities.”
A gingerbread Nativity caught the eye of Pauline Zumbahlen of Teutopolis. It was created by Liz Wernsing of Teutopolis. In addition to enjoying the scenes inside The Cross Welcome Center, she was there to hear the FACE Orchestra.
“My nephew, Toby Isley, plays the violin,” said Zumbahlen. “And the display is very nice. It’s really neat to see all the different things, especially when they bake one like this. I did ceramics years ago and we painted a crib set. It looked so pretty. And it was so much fun.”
Jodi Isley, Toby’s mom, said she appreciates that the orchestra involves all ages of musicians.
On hand were Allen and Gail Price, both members of The FACE Orchestra, playing the baritone horn and clarinet, respectively. The orchestra entertained during the second hour of the event, followed by the FACE Choir and On High Choir.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Gail Price. “It’s such a nice atmosphere out here and with the cross there, it feels good.”
Door prizes, make-and-take crafts, and free refreshments also were available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.