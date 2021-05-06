313 PM CDT Thu May 6 2021
Effingham-
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN EFFINGHAM COUNTY...
At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Watson, or near Effingham, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 3:08 PM CDT a trained spotter reported a funnel cloud near Altamont.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Effingham, Altamont, Watson, Mason, Effingham County Airport, Elliotstown, Altamont Reservoir, Heartville and Lake Sara.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 57 between mile markers 147 and 158.
Interstate 70 between mile markers 82 and 92.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
