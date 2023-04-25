Teutopolis native and Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Slater said the time he spent serving played a significant role in shaping the man he is today.
Slater said he left college during his first semester to join the Army National Guard in 2004 because he was looking for a significant change in his life and wanted to, like others in his family, serve his country.
“I wanted to join because both of my cousins did, who I ended up deploying with the first time,” Slater said. “So I kind of wanted to follow in their footsteps. And my family was pretty patriotic.”
Slater’s grandfather was also in the military, serving in World War II.
Slater spent just over 10 years in the National Guard.
Over the course of that decade, Slater was deployed a number of times, including to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Slater said he spent a year and a half in Iraq and a year in Afghanistan, where he and his fellow soldiers worked to keep communities there safe from enemies.
“We were conducting combat patrol,” he said. “We were actually boots on ground in Baghdad and basically providing security for the community for the most part, trying to eliminate the enemy.”
What Slater appreciates most about his time in the National Guard is the “brotherhood and lifelong friendship” he gained along the way.
“It also kind of shaped me into being very resilient,” he added.
He said resilience has made it easier for him to make the often-difficult adjustment from deployment to coming home and “being a civilian again.”
Four years ago, Slater moved to St. Louis, where he lives with his wife, Nikki, and works as both a trainer and a nutritionist.
“Now, I am actually an athletic performance trainer along with a personal trainer and nutrition coach,” Slater said. “I have pretty much my own training business.”
He works from multiple gyms in the area and said he trains a wide array of clients, ranging from college athletes to clients with disabilities.
“I also provide weight-loss coaching, like nutritional coaching, for people who want to lose weight, people who want to eat right,” he said. “That’s what I do now.”
Slater said he’s happy to have started this new chapter in his life.
“Before that I was pretty lost,” he said. “I’ve turned a corner and have been doing really cool things.”
Additionally, Slater credits his time in the military for giving him experience and knowledge that has made him much more effective as a trainer and nutritionist, referencing his ability to observe, relay information and “teach people from all walks of life.”
“That’s probably the cornerstone of what really gave me the ability to excel at the rate I am now,” he said.
During his various deployments with the National Guard, Slater was able to see parts of the world that he might have never seen if he never enlisted.
“The memories that stick with me is just seeing the world,” Slater said. “Sometimes I think back of all the places I’ve been and all the things I’ve done, and it’s kind of crazy.”
It wasn’t just the places themselves that have stuck with him but that he made “connections with people from all over.”
When asked what advice he might have for a new National Guard recruit, Slater said he would tell them to respect those in command and to embrace the tougher and more challenging aspects of serving.
“It sucks at the moment. But then when you look back on those times, they give the strength to get through the hardest times in everyday life,” Slater said. “It’s not easy but it’s worth it in the end.”
