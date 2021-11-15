Following a narcotics investigation, Effingham Police Department requested and was granted an arrest warrant on two counts of possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine for Katy M. Houser, 33, of Edgewood.
On Oct. 30, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident along Illinois Highway 33 near Shumway, and positively identified Houser as one of the persons involved. Houser was subsequently arrested on the two outstanding warrants and was also found to be in possession of additional amounts of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Houser was taken into custody and charged with the following:
• Two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine on the Effingham Police Department warrant
• One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office
• One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years and a maximum fine of $100,000 if convicted.
“The cohesion that has been built between Effingham City Police and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is second to none. Illegal narcotic trafficking and abuse affects many aspects of our communities. The combined efforts of our local law enforcement do not go unnoticed by the citizens and communities we support,” said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland.
