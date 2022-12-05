EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Museum Christmas Open House Sunday was considered special, but not just because it was a holiday event.
This year’s Christmas Open House marked the first one since the COVID pandemic.
“This is the first time since 2019 that we have held our Christmas Open House,” said Jane Ries, vice president of the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association.
Along with lighted Christmas trees and holiday treats, visitors could learn about Effingham County’s history through some of its artifacts that were donated to the museum over the years.
Around Christmastime especially, the train room is always a hit with children of all ages, Ries said. Donors pay for materials of a building they want duplicated for the train room. Ries calls them “adopted buildings,” which come from fond memories of residents or former residents.
Russ Thomas, one of several volunteers on-hand Sunday, said it has taken seven years to get the train display as it is today. He designed the H-O Scale train display and his wife, Jo Thomas, crafted the buildings to scale after studying photographs of the structures. Jo Thomas didn’t charge for her workmanship, but donors did pay for all materials she needed to make the building requested.
“People like these two have helped our museum become the wonderful collection of memories that make a museum great,” said Ries of the couple.
Photographs of children circa 1880 to 1910 were part of the museum’s holiday display.
“Throughout the museum, we placed pictures of children that were taken by photographers in Effingham County,” said Ries.
Also on display were antique Christmas cards and Christmas cards sent home by World War II soldiers, as well as antique children’s toys.
“Many may also recognize one of the signs that directed you to ‘Toyland’ at Steven’s Hardware,” Ries added.
Ries, a retired second grade teacher, said this year the museum association resumed its “Adopt a Veteran” program with the second grade students at South Side and Central schools.
“Students learn about local World War II veterans prior to Veterans Day,” said Ries. “They adopt a veteran and sign their name on the back of an ornament. Each student receives the military write-up about his or her veteran. These ornaments are collected after Veterans Day and placed on a special World War II Christmas Tree set up in Gallery 3.”
Students are given the dates they can come to the museum to find their “adopted veteran” on the designated Christmas tree.
One family who visited Sunday has a close tie to the person who had the foresight to save the old courthouse, built in 1871, from demolition and instead turn it into a museum.
“When there was talk about this building being torn down, my brother-in-law, Mark Percival, fought to keep it,” said Jane Winters of Dieterich. “His idea was to make it a museum.”
Sheila Percival, Mark’s wife, said his dream was in the discussion stages when he died in 2010.
“He had a heart for history,” Sheila Percival said.
Sigel resident Pat Thompson, a retired elementary teacher, browsed the museum and gave it high marks.
“It’s wonderful,” said Thompson. “This is very well put together and I’m really enjoying it.”
Another visitor was impressed by a vintage Christmas tree.
“It’s absolutely beautiful — simple and elegant,” said Sandra Richardson of Effingham. “My husband and I are Civil War historians. We’ve been to a lot of museums. This one is clean and organized. This one is top notch.”
The Effingham County Museum has enjoyed a few other events this year, including its 10-year anniversary with an open house on Nov. 13. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Our actual opening date was Nov. 11, 2012, and many thought we would not last,” said Ries. “The last few years with COVID were hard on the museum, but we like to say that we never gave up and we are back to full service.”
On Saturday, the Effingham Masonic Lodge 149, along with many state officials from the Masonic Lodge, held a re-dedication of the cornerstone for the museum building, which previously served as the Effingham County Courthouse. The original cornerstone was dedicated and laid by the Masonic Lodge in 1871. But the weather was not kind to it throughout the years and it could no longer be read. This cornerstone is on display inside the Effingham County Museum.
“We are grateful to all of our donors who have given us artifacts that allow us to tell the story of Effingham County, Illinois,” said Ries. “Without their support, we could not have made it for 10 years. With continued support, we hope to remain a museum that makes Effingham County proud. If anyone is looking to do volunteer work, we hope they consider the Effingham County Museum.”
The museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, with special tours scheduled by appointment.
