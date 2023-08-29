COWDEN – Area municipalities are getting much-needed infrastructure improvements thanks to a federal grant program.
The village of Cowden will finally receive improvements to its sewer lagoon. Village President Loren Barnes said the lagoon has needed cleaning for awhile and is emitting a bad odor.
“We’ve had a lot of complaints,” he said.
The village was awarded a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Public Infrastructure to clean out the lagoon and move it 20 feet east, getting it away from the creek, according to Barnes.
“Trees are growing on it. It hadn’t been cleaned out since the ’70s,” he said.
The grant is estimated to pay for the total construction cost of the project, which Barnes said wouldn’t be possible without the federal money. The village is currently paying back a USDA Rural Development loan for new sewer lines that were installed a few years ago, leaving no funds for other infrastructure improvements.
The grant is designed to provide communities with funding to improve public infrastructure and eliminate conditions detrimental to public health, safety and public welfare. It is part of the annual CDBG program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Preference was given to projects located in underserved areas, opportunity zones and areas without non-state matching funds.
The lagoon work is slated for next fall or early spring.
The village of Watson is using the $1.22 million grant it received to reline a third of its sewers and manholes and install a new pump station.
The relining will correct deficiencies in the clay sewers that were installed nearly 50 years ago, such as susceptibility to cracking, tree rooting and failed piping, according to Milano and Grunloh Project Engineer Lee Beckman.
The city of Effingham also plans to line its sewers with the $1.275 million it received.
Altamont was awarded $1.5 million to fund its water main replacement project to improve the overall quality of water throughout the city. The city’s water mains, which are composed of cast iron pipes, are more than a century old and have been in dire need of replacement for some time.
The project is slated to replace 10,282 feet of 6-inch water mains. It is part of an ongoing effort to eventually replace all the water mains and lines in the city.
Barnes said the village of Cowden also needs new water lines, as the current ones date back a century.
“Every street in town needs a new pipe. We’re having a lot of breaks. Fire department can’t hook up to them or they’ll pop the line. So, that’s something we’re going to have to look at in the future,” he said.
For now, Barnes would like to tear down a dilapidated old grade school that has become an eyesore for the village. The backside of the vacant school has fallen in and Barnes said animals have taken up residence in it. Built in the 1920s, Barnes said the structure contains asbestos, making it costly to tear down.
“I don’t have the money to do it or it would be done,” he said.
Once the building is razed, Barnes said village officials would like to use the property for a park with a walking trail and possibly basketball and pickleball courts as well as corn hole.
Despite the continued need for infrastructure improvements in the village, Barnes — who doesn’t plan to seek reelection after his term is up — said he has seen some improvements as village president.
“We’ve done a lot of things in the 18 years here at Cowden,” he said.
