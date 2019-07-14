A multiple-vehicle crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. Thursday in Fayette County.
According to Illinois State Police, a red 2013 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Abdifatah Yusuf, 35, of Amarillo, Texas, was westbound on Interstate 70 at milepost 71 when the semi ran into the rear of a white 2018 International truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Johnpaul Lavenburg, 52, of Kansas City, Missouri. A grey 2012 Ford passenger car driven by Michael Rednour, 65, of Strongsville, Ohio, then struck the rear of Yusuf's semiltrailer. A grey 2019 Toyota passenger car driven by Robert Yagmin, 45, of Kansas City, Missouri, ran into the rear of Rednour's vehicle. As a result, Yusuf's semi left the roadway and entered the center median.
Yusuf and passenger Abukar Ibrahim, 32, of Amarillo, Texas, were transported to Fayette County Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Yusuf was later transferred to St. John's Hospital in Springfield with incapacitating injuries.
Yusuf was charged with improper lane usage, no insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.