The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple wrecks due to icy road conditions in Watson and Union townships Monday. Illinois State Police have also reported accidents Tuesday.
Monday
At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to U.S. Hwy. 45 one-sixteenth of a mile north of First Avenue, where a vehicle had left the roadway in Union Township.
Authorities said William E. Joiner, 51, of Louisville, was northbound on the highway in a 2005 Ford Freestyle when he lost control and skidded off the roadway to the right. Joiner’s vehicle then traveled through a fence and hit a tree.
A passenger in Joiner’s vehicle, Christine R. Joiner, 51, of Louisville, was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Authorities said the Joiners were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
At 2:45 p.m. also on Hwy. 45, authorities responded to a collision one-eighth of a mile south of Georgia Street in Watson Township.
Authorities said Caelan C. Berggren, 25, of Effingham, was traveling northbound when he lost control of his 2007 Pontiac Vibe due to snow and icy roads. Hope E. Monnet, 17, of Effingham, was driving a 2019 Chrysler in the southbound lane at the same location when Berggren drove into her lane and struck her vehicle.
Berggren was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Berggren was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
At 9:30 p.m., authorities were called to 1200th Street, a quarter mile south of 900th Avenue in Watson Township, where a vehicle skidded off the roadway.
Danielle C. Wagner, 27, of Effingham, was traveling northbound on 1200th Street in a 2006 Buick Rendezvous. Authorities said 1200th Street was packed with ice and snow, causing Wagner to lose control of the vehicle.
Wagner’s vehicle then hit a ditch and overturned. Wagner was extricated from the vehicle by the Watson Fire Department.
Wagner was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Wagner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
Tuesday
On Tuesday at 9:52 a.m. on Interstate 57, ISP responded to a collision between a sem truck tractor-trailer and another vehicle.
Authorities said Ronald Serbin, 67, of Seminole, Florida, was entering I-57 southbound from the Green Creek rest area at milepost 167 five miles north of Effingham in a 2007 Chevrolet.
A Freightliner semitruck tractor-trailer driven by Abdisamed Hassan, 31, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was traveling in the southbound right lane at the same location. Due to ice on the entrance ramp, Serbin lost control of his vehicle while trying to merge onto the interstate.
Serbin’s vehicle spun out and was facing the north while it was in the southbound lane. Hassan struck Serbin’s vehicle head on.
Serbin’s vehicle and Hassan’s semitruck tractor-trailer came to a rest at the point of impact in the southbound lane.
Serbin was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital via Abbott EMS for treatment of injuries. Hassan refused treatment while on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.