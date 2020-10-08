ALTAMONT — A multimillion dollar expansion of The Equity is underway in Altamont, according to Altamont Operations Manager Clint Bowman and Sales Manager Brett Stuemke.
“We just got the point we had to expand,” Bowman said. “We definitely outgrew our old building.”
When The Equity made Altamont its third location in 1976, it used an existing building on the property for the office and warehouse. That was recently demolished to make room for new construction. Since 1976, Equity built an 80-by-100-foot building on its Altamont property for fertilizer, along with a shop and chemical building. The shop and chemical building came down as part of the property demolition and the fertilizer building on the east portion of the property remains.
The Equity’s COO of Agronomy, Tim Bence, said The Equity now has 23 locations in south-central Illinois.
Bowman said they have been considering expansion of the Altamont facility for several years.
“We’ve been kicking the idea around for five years and this time last year it became a sure thing,” Bowman said.
Bowman said currently being laid is the concrete work on the north side of the property for a 40-by-80-foot office building that will have an 80-by-120-foot attached shop. There will also be a 80-by-100-foot building dedicated to chemicals with an attached 80-by-232-foot warehouse for chemicals and seed.
“Once the chemical building is finished, it will be fully state of the art and automated,” Bowman said. “It will make it more efficient and quicker to load things out. We’ll be able to load more trucks out at one time.”
He said the expansion would not include a dedicated retail store front like the Effingham Equity facility.
“We do sell bags of lawn fertilizer and grass seed, however, we don’t really keep a large inventory on hand,” Bowman said.
Offices are temporarily located in trailers parked on the property until the construction of the new office is complete.
“The office and shop is projected to be completed the first part of December and the rest of the project is supposed to be complete by March 1,” Bowman said.
Bowman said almost of all the work on the new buildings are Effingham County contractors.
“For the most part, we are staying with local contractors on this job,” Bowman said.
He said major contractors working on the project are RC Buildings, based south of Altamont, which is putting up the new buildings, Dale Esker Concrete Construction is pouring the concrete, R and H Plumbing and Heating is working on plumbing and electric and Sandschafer Electric is working on electric.
“This is a unique location,” Bence said about Altamont. “This is the one location we have co-managed by two individuals and they do an outstanding job.”
Bence said he credits the Altamont expansion on the hard work of co-managers Bowman and Stuemke. Bowman has been working at the Altamont facility since 2006, and Stuemke has 16 years working for The Equity.
“They are the one’s who put all of the work in and built the Altamont branch up and have a lot to do with the new design,” Bence said. “Altamont is a little unique because it is managed by two individuals.”
Stuemke said The Equity serves several farms in the Altamont area.
“We have from 100 to 120 individual farms we service,” Stuemke said.
“We service about 200,000 acres of corn, soybeans and a little wheat,” Bence added.
Bowman said Altamont Equity employs 21 full-time staff members and adds 10 to 15 part-time workers during its busy seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.