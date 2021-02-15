Illinois Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are blocked at Altamont exit 82 because of a multi-vehicle crash.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-70 lanes
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Helen Koonce, 85, of St. Elmo, died at 12:35 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Lutheran Care Center, Altamont. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at The First United Methodist Church, St. Elmo with Dan Laack officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemete…
Most Popular
Articles
- Airbnbs and coworking space coming to downtown Effingham
- Effingham man dies in accident
- Altamont hires superintendent; Tennessee native starts May 1
- Local forum on controversial new teacher standards proposal draws crowd
- Costs of Construction: A look back at I-70 reconstruction
- Flu and strep throat cases down dramatically; Credit to social distancing and masks?
- Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
- Four injured in interstate accident in Effingham County
- Edgewood resident arrested on meth charges
- First case of South African variant of COVID-19 in Illinois
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.