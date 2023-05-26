As Effingham attempts to attract more residential developers to the city by offering incentives to developers looking to build within the city's Enterprise Zone, there is at least one residential development, the Golden Fields Development, within the boundaries of the zone that is already ongoing.
The Effingham Enterprise Zone incentives residential developers took effect in March. The Golden Fields Development is located just west of Charlotte Street in Effingham.
The land on which the development is being built is owned by the David John Goldstein Revocable Trust and Jayne Ann Goldstein Revocable Trust.
Planning for the project began roughly four years ago, according to RE/MAX Real Estate Broker and Owner Jeff Speer.
The development is far from complete, but a considerable number of single and multi-family homes have already been built there.
“We’ve got room on our first addition for five more homes, and two of those are going up here in the next couple of weeks,” Speer said.
Speer said that once the first addition is complete, developers will move on to phase two of the project, which will allow for the construction of more homes.
“We’re trying to get the road put in, and once the roads put in, I believe we’ll have at least six or seven lots for single families there too with room for more as we put the rest of the road in,” he said. “We have six eight-plexes that we have put up to date, and we’re trying to put up three more eight-plexes, but, again, we’ve gotta get the road put in.”
He said it didn’t take long for these homes to become occupied with residents, which isn’t much of a surprise in the context of the city’s affordable housing shortage.
“Of the 48 units that we have up, I think we have two or thre vacancies,” he said.
Additionally, he said that the development is, on average, 90-95% occupied.
The first phase of the development cost nearly $5.5 million, with each building costing roughly $800,000 and infrastructure costs totaling roughly $500,000.
Speer noted that this cost doesn’t include the cost of the single family houses there because they have already been purchased.
He said that the work on the second phase of the development should begin in the next couple of years.
He explained that incentives for developers include a three-year tax abatement for multi-family homes constructed within the Effingham Enterprise Zone and a five-year tax abatement for single-family homes in the zone.
Speer put into perspective the extent to which the Enterprise Zone Tax Abatement benefits developers, especially when considering the recently high cost of labor and concrete.
“For a single family home that’s probably going to be a $20,000 savings,” he said. “For our multifamily that’s $23,000 per building.”
Furthermore, Speer sited high interest rates as another reason why it is so difficult to for developers to cover project costs.
“Things that we built three years ago are running us 20-25% more,” he said. “And now, with the new interest rate, instead of a 3.5-4% interest rate we’re at 6.5% and 7%.
“From 20 years ago to where we are today, to show you the cost, would blow you away.”
