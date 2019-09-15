EFFINGHAM — Volunteers from local veterans organizations stood in the middle of intersections Saturday for a worthy cause.
The volunteers were collecting donations from passing motorists for the maintenance of the Effingham County Veterans Memorial, located on the old courthouse square in downtown Effingham.
The memorial has more than 3,000 veterans’ names and is getting ready to add more.
This year’s deadline to submit names for the memorial is Oct. 1. The veterans memorial committee hopes to have the new names on the memorial by Veterans Day, according to organizer Chris Thies Sr. To have a name on the memorial, the person must have been honorably discharged and must have lived in Effingham County at some point in their life.
Currently, about 30 to 40 names are to be added to the memorial. There is no charge to have a name placed on the memorial. Besides the addition of names, donations go toward lights, landscaping and flags for the memorial.
Veteran Rodger Asplin donated to the group on Saturday.
“All we can do for the veterans I’m for it,” he said.
Jan Ames also donated to the cause.
“I donated because these guys always need it,” she said.
Thies said the committee has received a lot of support for the memorial. Many volunteers have offered their support, including some who have showed up to help without being asked, he said.
Memorial registration forms are available at Effingham American Legion, Disabled American Veterans Post or the VFW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.