EFFINGHAM — Local bikers rallied to help less fortunate children and their families this past weekend as they came together to raise funds and awareness for a great cause.
Motorcyclists gathered from all around Effingham County Saturday to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the 11th annual “Ride for Wishes.”
Pam Sowers began organizing the event to honor her granddaughter, Samantha, who tragically passed away at 2 years old. She has been working to help families going through challenging times by raising funds through rider fees and selling T-shirts at the Ride for Wishes every year.
The event kicked off Saturday at the Legacy Harley-Davidson Barn in Effingham, where riders registered their motorcycles for a $10 fundraising fee. According to Legacy Marketing Manager Bobbie Ashley, Legacy Harley-Davidson has been helping with the event for years by serving as a the starting location of the ride through the county.
“We’ve been helping them for a long time. Legacy has always been the kick-off location for it,” Ashley said.
Ashley said what she and Legacy Harley-Davidson do to help every year is just a small part of a much larger operation led by Sowers, who is also responsible for the majority of the fundraising effort.
“She does all the fundraising with the T-shirts and the ride fees,” Ashley said.
Like Ashley, Legacy Parts Associate Dave Baldwin was happy to help in any way because it’s a cause he thinks is incredibly important.
“We’re just trying to help as much as we possible can,” he said.
The kick-off also included food that was provided by the Heart Shrine Club, so riders were also able to enjoy a meal before heading toward Altamont for their next stop.
Local law enforcement also assisted with the event Saturday by escorting the riders to each of their destinations.
All proceeds from the Ride for Wishes went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help fulfill the wishes of children with severe illnesses or injuries.
