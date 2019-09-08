Three motorcyclist were injured Saturday one mile north of Centralia in Marion County at 3:22 p.m. on U.S. 51 at Community Beach Road.
According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police District 12, David L. Cluck, 47, of Centralia; Jeremy R. Hagen, 38, of Clay City; and James Riddle, 41, of Louisville, were northbound on U.S. Route 51 just north of Centralia in a group of 50 to 60 motorcycles.
One of the motorcyclists was attempting to pass others in the group and when he proceeded back into the group of motorcycles Cluck, Hagen and Riddle went down onto the pavement.
Cluck was flown to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, Hagen and Riddle were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia.
Hagen was cited for driving while his license was suspended and no valid driver’s license. The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.