A Lexington man was injured Sunday after he was ejected from his motorcycle following a collision with a deer, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Robert Williams, 61, was traveling southbound on U.S. Rt. 45, two-tenths of a mile north of 650th Avenue, on a 2013 Harley-Davidson at 6:39 p.m.
Williams struck a deer in the roadway, causing him to veer off the road and travel into a ditch where he was ejected. Williams' motorcycle then traveled across a hay field and struck a round hay bale, coming to a rest in the field.
Authorities said Williams was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.