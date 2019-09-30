A Lexington man was injured Sunday after he was ejected from his motorcycle following a collision with a deer, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Robert Williams, 61, was traveling southbound on U.S. Rt. 45, two-tenths of a mile north of 650th Avenue, on a 2013 Harley-Davidson at 6:39 p.m.

Williams struck a deer in the roadway, causing him to veer off the road and travel into a ditch where he was ejected. Williams' motorcycle then traveled across a hay field and struck a round hay bale, coming to a rest in the field.

Authorities said Williams was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

