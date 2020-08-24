A 54-year-old man from Pawnee, Illinois died Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle on Route 128 just north of Route 33 in Effingham County, according to Illinois State Police.
The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m., about a mile north of Route 33. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified pending notification of family, was southbound on Route 128 on a 2017 Harley Davidson when he left the roadway and struck a ditch, police said.
The driver was ejected as the motorcycle flipped over. He was flown to a regional hospital, where he later died, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.